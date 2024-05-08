The Great Indian Kapil Show new promo: Heeramandi team including Sonakshi Sinha to arrive in next episode

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO New episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show airs every Saturday on Netflix.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is getting excited with each new episode every week. The upcoming seventh episode of the comedy show will feature the entire starcast of recently released series on Netflix, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Makers of TGIKS unveiled a new promo for the next episode on social media. The promo begins with Krushna Abhishek making an announcement about the installation of a new pani puri stall at their airport-themed set. Then comes a fun section between Kapil and Sonakshi Sinha wherein she calls him to serve pani puri and acknowledges him as 'bhaiya'. Kapil gets irked with the word and refuses to serve her the dish.

Watch the promo:

As per the promo, the team of Heeramandi will also be seen discussing about the number of maximum retakes they have given for a scene in their careers. Leaving everyone in shock, Richa Chadha revealed that her maximum is 99 retakes. In the promo, Kapil is also seen asking Sonakshi about her marriage plans as many other female actresses have tied the knot in recent times.

Deets about the show

So far, six episodes have been aired on streaming giant Netflix. The season opened with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni on March 30, 3034. Post that guests including Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Shreyas Iyer, Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra have graced the show as off now.

In the previous episode, siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol appeared as guests. During this, Kapil seemed to have a good time with both brothers. Not only this, Sunny also praised her daughter-in-law and said that she has brought good luck to the entire family.

