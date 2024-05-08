Sanju Samson fined heavily for act of dissent in match 56 of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for his act of dissent against the third umpire's decision after he was adjudged out (caught) in the 56th match of the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Mr Sanju Samson, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024.



"Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the BCCI's statement read.

