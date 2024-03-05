BREAKING: Facebook, Instagram face global outage, users fail to login

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Facebook

Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, are currently facing technical issues, rendering them inaccessible for many users on Tuesday. The outage has impacted functionalities across these social media platforms.

Login problems and feed refresh issues

Users are reporting various issues, such as being logged out of their Facebook accounts, making it impossible to log back in. Similarly, Instagram users are encountering difficulties refreshing their feeds, with stories and comments failing to load for some individuals. Threads, an app developed by Meta, is also experiencing a complete shutdown, displaying an error message upon launch.

Rapid surge in reports

Reports on DownDetector, a website that tracks internet service outages, surged rapidly for all three platforms following the onset of the issue. Despite the widespread user complaints, Meta has yet to acknowledge the problem officially.

Meta acknowledges service disruption through spokesperson's tweet

A spokesperson for Meta, Andy Stone, took to Twitter to address the widespread issues users are facing in accessing the company's services. In a tweet, Stone acknowledged the problem, stating, "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

The tweet comes in response to numerous reports from users encountering difficulties in accessing Meta-owned platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The disruption has left many users unable to log in or refresh their feeds, prompting frustration and concern among the user base.