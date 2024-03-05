Facebook down: Ways to troubleshoot if App, website are not working

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Facebook, Instagram, threads faced a major global outage on Tuesday as users reported issues when trying to login on both Apps and website. The outage reported around 9 pm when users were logged out automatically while using the social media platforms on both App and website.

As the social media platform face global outage, take a look at ways to troubleshoot the problem.

On Computer

Refresh the Page.

Close the Page and reopen.

Clear your cache by going to your browser settings.

Try again with a different browser (e.g. if you're on Chrome, try Firefox).

Restart your computer.

iPhone or iPad

Update the app. If you're having trouble downloading the app, check your Internet connectivity. For best results, connect to Wi-Fi before downloading.

Make sure that you're connected to a reliable data or Wi-Fi network.

Close the app and reopen.

Restart your device.

Android

Update the Facebook or Facebook Lite app. If you're having trouble downloading the app, check your Internet connectivity. For best results, connect to Wi-Fi before downloading.

Make sure that you're connected to a reliable data or Wi-Fi network.

Close the app and reopen.

Restart your device.

Mobile browser

Refresh the Page.

Close the Page and reopen.

iPhone/iPad instructions

Android instructions

Clear your cache.

Try again with a different browser (e.g. if you're on Chrome, try Firefox).

Restart your device.

Something might not be loading properly because of settings you or someone else set up. Try searching the Help Centre for the issue you're experiencing. You might also be experiencing an issue if a feature isn't available to everyone yet, or if you've been blocked from doing something, such as posting, commenting or sharing.

If you're still experiencing an issue after trying these suggestions, it could be a bug or broken feature. You can report the bug by:

iPhone or Android: Shaking your phone, then following the on-screen instructions.

Computer or iPad: Going to Help & Support and selecting Report a problem.

Mobile browser: Tapping Report a problem.

