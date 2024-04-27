Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPIM to support Congress in all seats barring one in Telangana aiming to defeat BJP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The CPI(M) in Telangana on Saturday (April 27) announced its support to ruling Congress in 16 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state and said that it would hold deliberations internally with regard to the Bhongir constituency in the ongoing parliamentary elections. The decision comes as a delegation of CPI(M) leaders, led by party’s state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram met Chief Minister and state Congress president Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad and discussed the general elections.

What did Veerabhadram say?

Noting that the CPI(M) is contesting the Bhongir seat, Veerabhadram said Reddy wanted the party to withdraw from the fight there and support the Congress.

He pointed out that an alliance could not be forged between the two parties during the last year’s Assembly polls, and said that his party sought Congress' support in Bhongir in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Some political proposals were made but no decision has been taken on them,” he said.

The CPI(M) decided to remain in the fray in Bhongir and that any change of stance will have to be discussed within the party, he said. It would be conveyed after a decision is made, he added.

Despite the confusion with regard to Bhongir, CPI(M) supports Congress in the remaining 16 seats, he said.

Revanth Reddy reacts

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy said the talks were held as per the directives of the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and that CPI(M) broadly decided to support Congress to defeat the BJP.

He expressed confidence that few other contentious issues would be resolved soon.

(With PTI inputs)

