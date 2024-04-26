Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana: Seven intermediate students die by suicide after results announcement.

Telangana news: Seven intermediate students allegedly died by suicide across Telangana in the last 48 hours due to failure in the exams. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examinations (TSBIE) announced first-year and second-year results on April 24 (Wednesday).

According to the Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police (SP), two girls allegedly died by suicide after they failed in the examination. While a girl student hung herself at her residence in a village in the district the other jumped into a well.

Similarly, a first-year student allegedly ended his life under Sultanbazar police station limits after flunking in the examinations, Deputy Commissioner of Police ( East Zone) R Giridhar said.

Another boy hailing from the Nallakunta area of the city was found dead at Jadcherla near a railway track. Police suspect the reason for his death to be poor performance in the exams.

A senior police official from Mancherial District said they received reports that three intermediate first-year students suspected to have died by suicide at different places due to failure in examinations.

Telangana results

The TS 1st year exams took place from February 28 to March 18, while the TS Inter 2nd year exams were held from February 29 to March 19. To clear the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams in 2024, students need to secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject individually. Additionally, a cumulative score of 350 out of 1000 marks is necessary for overall passing. However, for students with visual, auditory, or speech impairments, the passing threshold is reduced to 25%, instead of 35%.

