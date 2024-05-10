BCCI to open advertisement in search of new head coach soon, confirms secretary Jay Shah

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, has revealed that the board is set to release an advertisement in search of a new head coach.

Shah made the revelation in an interaction with the media at BCCI's headquarters in Mumbai and mentioned that Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach culminates in June and "if he wants to apply, he is free to do so."

"Rahul's tenure is only up to June. So if he wants to apply, he is free to do so," the BCCI secretary was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The BCCI secretary did not reveal whether the new coach will be Indian or a foreigner but clarified that the call will be made by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

"We cannot determine whether the new coach will be Indian or foreign. It will be up to the CAC, and we are a global body.

"That decision will also be made by the CAC. There are many all-format players, like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant, among others. Moreover, there is no precedent for such a situation in India," Shah said.

Shah also confirmed that it would be a long-term appointment and the coach will render his services for more than two years.

Shah also touched upon the Impact Player rule that has been brought into the IPL (Indian Premier League) to excite the fans and is making constant headlines. Notably, India's skipper Rohit Sharma has also voiced his concern over the rule.

"I genuinely feel the impact player rule is going to hold back the development of all-rounders because eventually cricket is played by 11 players, not 12," Sharma said in the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

"Impact player was a test case. Two new Indian players are getting a chance in the IPL. We will discuss with the stakeholders - franchises and broadcasters - before deciding on the continuation of the Impact Player. It's not permanent, but no one has provided feedback against the rule," he said.