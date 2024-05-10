Virat Kohli's acrobatic fielding finds Shashank Singh short of crease | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli produces a brilliant run out to get rid of Shashank Singh.

Virat Kohli is one of the most supremely fit athletes going around in the world at the moment. Even at 35, he is as agile as a youngster and never shies away from fielding in the hotspots.

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain gave a glimpse of his fitness standard on Thursday (May 9) when he produced a jaw-dropping fielding effort to leave Shashank Singh short of his crease.

The incident unfolded on the fourth delivery of the 14th over. RCB's overseas signing Lockie Ferguson bowled a short-pitched delivery into the rib cage of Sam Curran and the latter tucked it gently on the on-side to set off for a run.

With no fielder manning the inner circle, Curran and his batting partner Shashank felt that a second run was on and went for it.

Virat, who was stationed at the deep mid-wicket fence sprinted towards the ball, intercepted it within the 30-yard circle and aimed at the stumps at the non-striker's end. The direct hit found Shashank millimetres short of his crease and brought an abrupt end to his 19-ball stay in the middle.

What was special about Virat Kohli's run out?

The thing that stood out was Virat's speed and athleticism. He covered close to 40-45 yards and got rid of the ball in mid-air.

In addition to that, it was nearly impossible to get a direct hit from the angle at which Virat attempted the throw. Virat was almost 180 degrees to the stumps at the non-striker's end; therefore, all he could see was a single stump.

Hence, he needed pin-point precision to get the direct hit, and the former RCB skipper didn't miss. Shashank's wicket was a massive blow for Punjab Kings as he was threatening to take the game away from RCB. He scored 37 off 19 with the help of four fours and two sixes.