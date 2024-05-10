Virat Kohli's acrobatic fielding finds Shashank Singh short of crease | WATCH

Virat Kohli is one of the most supremely fit athletes going around in the world at the moment. Even at 35, he is as agile as a youngster and never shies away from fielding in the hotspots.
The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain gave a glimpse of his fitness standard on Thursday (May 9) when he produced a jaw-dropping fielding effort to leave Shashank Singh short of his crease.
The incident unfolded on the fourth delivery of the 14th over. RCB's overseas signing Lockie Ferguson bowled a short-pitched delivery into the rib cage of Sam Curran and the latter tucked it gently on the on-side to set off for a run.
Watch video:
With no fielder manning the inner circle, Curran and his batting partner Shashank felt that a second run was on and went for it.
Virat, who was stationed at the deep mid-wicket fence sprinted towards the ball, intercepted it within the 30-yard circle and aimed at the stumps at the non-striker's end. The direct hit found Shashank millimetres short of his crease and brought an abrupt end to his 19-ball stay in the middle.
What was special about Virat Kohli's run out?
The thing that stood out was Virat's speed and athleticism. He covered close to 40-45 yards and got rid of the ball in mid-air.
In addition to that, it was nearly impossible to get a direct hit from the angle at which Virat attempted the throw. Virat was almost 180 degrees to the stumps at the non-striker's end; therefore, all he could see was a single stump.
Hence, he needed pin-point precision to get the direct hit, and the former RCB skipper didn't miss. Shashank's wicket was a massive blow for Punjab Kings as he was threatening to take the game away from RCB. He scored 37 off 19 with the help of four fours and two sixes.