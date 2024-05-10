Colin Munro retires from international cricket after non-selection in T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Colin Munro.

Colin Munro has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect after failing to make it to New Zealand's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The southpaw took to Instagram to share the news of his international retirement to his fans around the world. Munro, 37, who last played for New Zealand in a T20I on February 2, 2020, admitted that he was hopeful of a comeback into New Zealand's squad on the back of his T20 performances for various franchises but realises why it never materialised.

"Playing for the BlackCaps has always been the biggest achievement in my playing career," Munro said.

"I never felt prouder than donning that jersey, and the fact I have been able to do that 123 times across all formats is something I will always be incredibly proud of. I am today announcing my retirement from International cricket.

"Although it has been a while since my last appearance, I never gave up hope that I might be able to return off the back of my franchise T20 form. I completely understand the reasons why that never happened, but with the announcement of the BlackCaps squad for the World T20 now is the perfect time to close that chapter officially."

The southpaw will continue to ply his trade "across the world in the franchise arena" and will be rooting for the Blackcaps as they continue to chase their maiden ICC T20 World Cup trophy.

"I can’t wait to watch the boys do their thing in the Caribbean. I look forward to continuing to ply my trade across the world in the franchise arena," Munro concluded.

The Durban-born represented the Kiwis in 65 T20Is and remains the only player to smash three centuries in the format. He made his T20I debut against South Africa in Durban on December 21, 2012.