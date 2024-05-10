Laila Khan murder case: Mumbai Sessions Court convicts actor's father Parvez Tak

Follow us on Image Source : X Actress Laila Khan

Mumbai Sessions Court on Friday convicted actor Laila Khan's father Parvez Tak for murdering her, her mother and four siblings. Parvez Tak was arrested in 2012. As per news agency ANI, Sessions court will hear argument on his quantum of sentence on May 14. Pakistani-origin Bollywood actress Laila Khan, who went missing in 2011, was murdered along with her family members in Maharashtra. Parvez Tak is the third husband of Laila's mother, Selina.

What really happened?

A total of six people including Laila were killed at their bungalow in Igatpuri in February 2011. As per the prosecution case, Parvez Tak killed his wife Selina first over an argument over properties, which were in her name. Post that, he killed Laila, her elder sister Amina, twin siblings Zara and Imran and cousin Reshma as they had witnessed the crime.

The killings of Laila and her family surfaced a few months later when Parvez was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police over some other criminal cases. The decomposed bodies of Laila and her family were recovered from a farmhouse in Igatpuri. Nearly 40 witnesses were examined during the trial, that includes Selina's previous two husbands. Parvez had claimed that he was falsely implicated as there were many fallacies in the police investigation.

For the unversed, Nadir Patel (father of Laila Khan) approached police seeking a probe after the actor went missing in 2011.

Also Read: Academy Museum to celebrate music of Indian cinema, to explore soundtracks of RRR, Lagaan and others

Also Read: Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana's Border 2 likely to hit cinemas on THIS date | Deets inside