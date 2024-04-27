Pune man dances to dhol in front of boss as he quits ‘toxic’ job | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANISHBHAGATT Screengrab of viral video

Viral video: A Pune man bid adieu to his allegedly toxic workplace in a rather unconventional manner. Aniket, a sales associate, orchestrated a memorable departure by bringing musicians to his office, where he danced to the rhythm of dhol while his boss looked on. This unique farewell, captured and shared online by content creator Anish Bhagat, garnered attention.

According to Bhagat, Aniket's departure was fueled by a toxic work environment, a sentiment echoed by many online. Aniket, in a video shared on Instagram, cited inadequate raises and a lack of respect from his boss as reasons for his departure, expressing feeling trapped due to his middle-class background.

Friends organise party

To commemorate Aniket's exit, Bhagat and Aniket's friends organised a surprise party outside the office on his last day. Dhols set the tone as Aniket bid farewell to his manager with a handshake and a simple "Sorry sir, bye-bye," before breaking into dance. The manager's evident annoyance and attempts to halt filming only reinforced Aniket's decision to leave.

“I think a lot of you are going to relate to this. Toxic work culture is so prominent these days. Lack of respect and entitlement is quite common. Aniket is ready to begin with his next step. I hope this story inspires people,” Bhagat wrote.

WATCH viral video

Following the office antics, the group visited a temple, and later, Aniket was treated to a surprise party with cake and posters celebrating "aatma nirbhar bharat" (self-reliant India). Bhagat disclosed Aniket's plans to pursue his passion for fitness training, presenting him with gym shoes to kickstart his new journey. Bhagat hoped Aniket's story would inspire others, even providing his contact information for potential clients.

“Aniket is ready to begin with his next step. I hope this story inspires people. If you're looking for a trainer, you can reach out to @aniketrandhir_1718,” Bhagat wrote.

