MS Dhoni stops for specially-abled fan in Lucknow, autographs his artwork in viral video | WATCH

Viral video: MS Dhoni, the man who never fails to wow his fans and admirers on and off the pitch, has been in the headlines ever since the Indian Premier League 2024 kicked off on March 22. He mesmerised the fans in the stadium as well as those sticking to their television sets to watch him walk up to the 22 yards and hit those mammoth sixes in the long hair, delivering a nostalgic feel to his admirers who witnessed a ‘younger’ Dhoni in 2004. With his knock of 28* off just 9 balls at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow against the home team on Friday (April 19), 42-year-old Dhoni not just helped his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reach a respectable total, but also made his fans jump on their feet, seeing their ‘Thala’ hit the monstrous sixes and fours.

Amid his impressive show on the field, a yet another humble and admirable video has surfaced on the internet and since then gone viral.

What’s there in the viral video?

A fan, who reportedly was specially-abled, waited in the Lucknow stadium during the CSK’s practice session before the match to get an autograph of Dhoni on the cricketing legend’s artwork that he had drawn.

Dhoni, like uncountable times in the past, stopped and autographed the artwork.

WATCH viral video:

This was not the first time MS Dhoni has shown his kind side towards his fans. During the MI vs CSK match, when he was walking back to the pavilion after his blistering knock of 20 runs off 4 balls (3 back-to-back sixes), he stopped on the stairs where a cricket ball was and picked it up and handed it over to a little girl, sitting on the shoulder of her father. The picture went viral in a flash.

MS Dhoni has not been dismissed even once in the ongoing tournament.

