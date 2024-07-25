Follow us on Image Source : X Record-breaking rainfall hits Pune, internet flooded with alarming images of the city

In the last 24 hours, Pune has experienced unprecedented rainfall that has brought the city to a standstill. With the rain persisting, residents are dealing with severe traffic congestion, widespread waterlogging, landslides, and fallen branches on roads, which pose serious injury risks.

As rainfall dramatically increased overnight, many people turned to X to share images from the city. The posts range from scenes of submerged areas to individuals caught in challenging circumstances, showcasing the struggles residents are enduring in Pune.

Take a look at a few of the posts here:

Due to significant rainfall in the catchment areas of Pune's dams, the water levels in all four reservoirs supplying the city have surged notably over the past 48 hours. On Wednesday, July 24, for the first time this monsoon season, the irrigation department began releasing water from the Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha River after it reached 95% capacity.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Pune, prompting District Collector Suhas Diwase to close schools due to ongoing rain and waterlogging. From June 1 to July 24, 2024, Pune district experienced 567.2 mm of rainfall, according to the IMD.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that he has contacted officials to activate the Indian Air Force and Army for flood relief efforts in Pune and surrounding regions. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is stationed at Mantralaya, working with authorities to coordinate the response.

The IMD predicts that Pune will experience extremely heavy rainfall in some ghat areas and moderate showers in the plains until Friday.

