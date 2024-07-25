25 years of Kargil Vijay: Children send 2,000 greeting cards to Indian Army soldiers | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Children send 2,000 greeting cards to the Indian Army.

25 years ago, on July 26, 1999, the Indian Army achieved a historic victory in the Kargil War against Pakistan. This year marks the silver jubilee of this momentous event, which will always be remembered as a symbol of courage, bravery, and sacrifice. To commemorate this occasion, children from various parts of India came together to send 2,000 greeting cards to Indian Army soldiers, expressing their gratitude and appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

The Kargil War was a significant event in India's history. It was fought between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir. The war was a result of Pakistan's infiltration of its soldiers disguised as terrorists into Indian territory. The Indian Army launched a successful operation to recapture the peaks that the Pakistani intruders occupied. The brave Indian soldiers fought relentlessly in difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions to reclaim their land.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War victory, children from various parts of India sent handmade greeting cards with messages of love, support, and appreciation for our soldiers.

The response of the BSF officials was overwhelming in the video, with over 2,000 cards being sent by the children.

In a video shared by the BSF, we can see the joy and excitement on the faces of the BSF soldiers as they have been presented with handmade cards by the children.

Take a look at the video here:

The children's effort to express their gratitude towards our soldiers is truly heartwarming and inspiring. At a young age, they understand and value the sacrifices made by our soldiers to protect our country's borders. These cards not only carry words of appreciation but also depict beautiful drawings and paintings of the Indian flag, soldiers, and the mountains of Kargil. Each card is a symbol of the children's love and respect for our soldiers.

