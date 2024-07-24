'Spider-Man' arrested for riding on Scorpio car's bonnet in Delhi: Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Spider-man arrested for riding on Scorpio car's bonnet.

It's not every day that you see a superhero getting arrested, but that's exactly what happened in Delhi when a man dressed up as 'Spider-man' was caught riding on the bonnet of a Scorpio car. And to make things even more bizarre, the whole incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

On receiving a Twitter complaint about a Scorpio car seen on Dwarka roads with a person dressed as Spiderman on its bonnet, the Delhi Traffic Police swiftly took action. The complaint was addressed by the Dwarka Traffic Circle Mobile Prosecution Team, which included ASI Devender Joshi and HC Yashpal, along with local police staff.

According to Delhi police, a recent video of a 20-year-old named Aditya from Najafgarh, Delhi has been seen performing stunts on the bonnet of a Scorpio car. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gaurav Singh, who resides in Mahavir Enclave, Delhi, aged 19 years.

The team traced the Scorpio car and located the individuals near Ramphal Chowk, Dwarka.

The owner and driver of the vehicle have been prosecuted for dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and not wearing a seatbelt, with a possible maximum fine of Rs. 26,000 and/or imprisonment or both.

Take a look at the video here:

The Delhi Traffic Police reiterates its commitment to ensuring road safety for all citizens. Such reckless behaviour on the roads will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against offenders to uphold the law and protect the lives of road users. The Delhi Traffic Police urges citizens to report any instances of dangerous driving or traffic violations promptly. Public cooperation is vital in maintaining road safety and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Social media has been abuzz with reactions to this bizarre incident, with a few people finding it amusing. But let's not forget that what he did was not only illegal but also put his own life and the lives of others in danger.

