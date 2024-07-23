‘A true social service’: Google Maps alerts Chennai commuters, motorists of Police Checkpoints

Follow us on Image Source : X Google Maps warns Chennai drivers of police checkpoints

In every city, certain areas are known for police checks on traffic rule violations. In Chennai, a helpful individual has started using Google Maps to alert fellow drivers about police checkpoints. A well-known police checkpoint in Chennai has been added to Google Maps to alert commuters about the presence of officers in the area. A screenshot of this location, posted on the social media platform X, has amused thousands.

The location near Phoenix Mall in Chennai is labelled “Police irupanga helmet podhungo (Police are here, wear a helmet),” advising motorists to put on their helmets due to police activity.

Take a look at the post here:

The Google Maps screenshot has garnered almost 200,000 views and received hundreds of amused comments on X. The comments section was mostly filled with laughing emojis. Some people praised the commuter who added the police checkpoint to Google Maps, while others confirmed that the information was accurate.

“In the US, FM radio stations actually announce the locations of highway patrol officers. This practice isn't seen as problematic because officers are typically stationed in accident-prone areas. By alerting drivers, it helps to reduce accidents and keep roads safer,” according to an X user. Another user joked, “Never lose faith in the kindness of strangers.” A third user wrote, “This social service will never be forgotten.” A fourth user wrote, “A true social service.”

This isn't the first instance of community-minded individuals alerting fellow commuters about police traffic checks. Earlier this month, a comparable Google Maps screenshot from Bengaluru gained widespread attention online.

A user on X shared a screenshot from Google Maps showing location tags with the message ‘Police irthare, Nodkond hogi,’ which means ‘Police will be there, watch and go.’ One X user described it as an “early disaster warning system created by citizens,” while another referred to it as a “peak Bengaluru moment.”

ALSO READ: Real estate agent in Mumbai drives auto rickshaw as hobby, shares life lessons | WATCH