Real estate agent in Mumbai drives auto rickshaw as hobby, shares life lessons | WATCH

Conversations with cab or auto drivers can lead to surprising and heartwarming experiences. This was the case for an RJ in Mumbai, who had a memorable encounter with a real estate agent known as Anna. Despite his profession, Anna drives an auto rickshaw as a hobby and shared some touching stories.

RJ Alokita posted a video on Instagram featuring her chat with Anna and included a detailed caption for context. “Meet Chembur ke 'Anna' who rides a rickshaw as his HOBBY!” she wrote.

She recounted meeting the man when she took an auto from Vidyavihar station. “I was surprised seeing everybody giving him a warm reply as if they all knew him. Out of curiosity, I asked him do you know everyone here? He replied with exactly what you can see in the video,” she said.

Watch the viral video:

With more than 130,000 views, the video has garnered nearly 10,000 likes. It has resonated with viewers, leading to numerous heartfelt comments being shared. One Instagram user took to the comments section and wrote, “There are many people like him. Even my building watchman has two flats in the next area but does a watchman job to keep himself working instead of sitting at home after retirement.”

Another user commented, My dad is retired but still works. He feels working daily keeps his mind fresh and it's the spirit Mumbaikar carries.” A third user said, “Love the spirit.” A fourth user joined the comments section and said, This made my day.”

