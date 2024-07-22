Elon Musk posts hilarious AI-made video showing world leaders as runway models | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elon Musk posts hilarious AI-made runway video featuring world leaders.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has once again managed to capture the attention of the world with his latest social media post. This time, he shared a hilarious AI-made video on Twitter that shows world leaders walking the runway as fashion models.

The video, which was created by an AI program, features several prominent leaders including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and President of China, Xi Jing Ping.

The pope appears in an ostentatious white coat at the start of the video. Next, a variety of political figures are seen wearing different costumes, including Xi Jing Ping, Justin Trudeau, Kim Jong Un, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin.

In addition to them, the video features additional founders, including Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk.

While sharing the video, Musk captioned it, "High time for an AI fashion show."

As expected, the reactions to Musk’s post received praise for his sense of humour.

On July 22, this video was posted. It has received nearly 40 million views since it was posted. There are a ton of likes and comments on the sharing. Many individuals gave their opinions in the post's comments area.

On a lighter note, the video shows the lighter side of world leaders. It humanizes them and reminds us that they are not just politicians, but also individuals with a sense of humour. It also serves as a reminder that we should not take ourselves too seriously and be open to a good laugh now and then.

This is not the first time Musk has made headlines with his social media posts. He has been known to use his Twitter account to make announcements, share updates on his companies, and even engage in controversial conversations. However, this particular post has managed to capture the attention of a wider audience, including those who are not familiar with Musk or his work.

