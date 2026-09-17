Kanpur delivery boy falls into open sewer pit with bike, CCTV captures accident | WATCH

A major accident was averted late Tuesday night in Hindustan Compound in Jajmau, Kanpur, after a delivery boy riding a bike fell into an open sewer pit on the road. The accident happened suddenly, leaving the rider with little time to react. The young man was injured in the fall. Fortunately, he was wearing a helmet, which helped protect him from a serious head injury.

After hearing his screams, nearby passersby rushed to the spot. They managed to pull the delivery boy out of the pit and took him to a private hospital, where he received first aid. His family later took him to another hospital for further treatment.

Sewer line repaired 15 days ago, locals allege pit was left open

According to local residents Shahrukh, Abdullah and Nawazish, the pothole appeared on the road around 15 days ago after a sewer line broke.

They said municipal workers subsequently repaired the sewer line, but the road was not restored, leaving the pit open. Locals claim the pothole is around four feet deep and 11 metres long.

The lack of adequate lighting on the road has added to the danger, particularly at night. Residents say motorcyclists, elderly people and children are facing difficulties while passing through the area.

Delivery boy could not see the open pit in the dark

According to a local resident who was present at the spot, the delivery boy was returning from the bridge with an order late Tuesday night.

The road was dark and he could not see the open pothole ahead. He was riding his bike at speed when he fell directly into the pit.

Bystanders immediately came forward and pulled him out. Locals said the accident could have been avoided if barricades or warning signs had been placed around the pit and the road had adequate lighting.

CCTV captures the accident

CCTV footage from Hindustan Compound has also surfaced. The footage shows the delivery boy riding along the road before suddenly falling into the open pothole with his bike.

Following the accident, local residents have demanded that the concerned department immediately close the pit and install streetlights in the area.

Residents said that although a biker has already been injured, the open pit continues to pose a danger to people using the road. They fear that a more serious accident could occur if the pothole remains open.

Councillor assures road will be restored

Councillor Fakr Iqbal said the sewer line work was carried out by the Municipal Corporation and that the work has been completed.

According to him, the pothole will be filled soon and the road will be levelled.

The accident has left local residents angry. They say restoring the road and making it safe for commuters after sewer repair is just as important as completing the sewer work itself.

The incident comes shortly after another pothole-related episode in Kanpur, where an SP MLA had climbed down an 18-foot-deep pit using a ladder. Photos and videos of the incident had surfaced online, drawing a crowd at the spot.

Report: Anurag Srivastava

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