Nagpur bank robbery caught on CCTV, masked man throws chilli powder at staff before fleeing with Rs 4.53 lakh

A daytime robbery at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Nagpur's Sakkardara police station area turned chaotic after a masked man allegedly threw chilli powder at bank employees and fled with a bag containing Rs 4.53 lakh in cash. CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced, showing the accused entering the bank with his face covered and attacking the employees with chilli powder.

The accused, identified as Suraj Borkar, was caught within 30 minutes of the incident while being chased by bank employees, who were assisted by a few police personnel present at the spot. He was intercepted around a kilometre from the SBI branch, and police allegedly recovered the entire amount of cash from him.

Accused throws chilli powder at bank employees

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday evening, after banking hours had ended. According to reports, Borkar entered the SBI branch and threw chilli powder into the eyes of the employees, triggering panic inside the bank.

Amid the commotion, he allegedly snatched a bag containing Rs 4,53,000 from the employees and ran out of the branch. The employees raised an alarm and chased him, with a few police personnel at the spot also joining the pursuit.

Police caught Borkar around a kilometre from the branch, within about 30 minutes of the robbery. The entire amount allegedly taken from the bank was recovered from him, preventing any loss to the bank.

Initial information suggests that Borkar may have carried out a recce of the branch beforehand. He is suspected to have watched when employees would deposit cash in the ATM and then waited near the bank for an opportunity to strike.

CCTV captures the robbery

CCTV footage that has emerged from the branch shows the accused entering the bank with a cloth covering his face. He can then be seen taking chilli powder out of a bag and throwing it towards the employees' eyes.

The attack sent employees into a panic, with staff initially trying to move away from the accused. He then fled from the bank, but employees chased after him and, with assistance from police personnel, managed to track him down shortly afterwards.

Police are questioning Borkar to establish the exact motive behind the robbery and to determine whether anyone else was involved. Officials suspect that his lack of a job may have driven him to attempt the robbery.

(With inputs from Yogendra Tiwari)

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