70-80 kg load, no food, water for 30-40 days: President's former ADC Rishabh Sambial on brutal Army training

Being the officer closest to the President of India comes with responsibilities most people would never see. From checking the glass she drinks water from to planning exactly what happens when she steps out of a car, Major Rishabh Singh Sambial, former special forces officer and former ADC to President Droupadi Murmu, says almost nothing is left to chance.

In his conversation with Raj Shamani, Sambial also spoke about the extreme training that shaped him, the people who tried to get close to him because of his position, and the personal sacrifices that came with serving the President.

Why nobody can shake the President's hand or touch her feet

One of the most surprising parts of Sambial's account is that even shaking the President's hand or touching her feet is not allowed.

The reason, he explained, is simple: "You don't know the intentions of the individual." Someone could approach the President as if they were greeting her and suddenly slap her. The person could go to jail, Sambial said, but "the image of the president is destroyed".

He said this becomes particularly difficult during public events because people can have an emotional reaction when they see the President. Some may suddenly move towards her feet or try to get close. The ADC has to control the situation without hurting or embarrassing the person, while everything is being recorded and broadcast.

A one-kilometre area around the President can be sanitised

The security around the President can extend far beyond the immediate area where she is standing. Sambial said "complete 1 km of area is sanitized", explaining that this means there should be no arms, metal or "any sort of material" in the area being secured.

The same attention is given to what happens around the President during an event. Her surroundings have to be cleared, while things such as the PA system, electricity, carpeting and even an umbrella in case of rain are considered beforehand.

When the President travels outside Delhi, Sambial said the physical security responsibility lies with the police and security agencies of the state she is visiting. He also explained that the Prime Minister has a specialised SPG team, while the President's physical security comes under the police services.

Every step the President takes is planned before she takes it

The President's movements are planned down to the smallest details. Sambial described the process as covering almost everything from the moment she steps out of her bedroom in an official capacity to the moment she returns to the car after an event.

Who will meet her, who will not meet her, where she will walk, what will happen around her and how she will address people are all worked out in advance.

The teams conduct rehearsals and send videos for approval. Sambial explained that if, for example, the President is supposed to get out of the vehicle, walk and have a photograph taken first, the people involved have to rehearse that sequence and confirm that they can follow it.

The aim is to prevent even a small mistake from leaving the President standing awkwardly in public. "We can't do that. It'll be a shame on us," he said.

On tours, the pressure increases. Sambial said the President attends at least three events a day when she is travelling outside Delhi. From getting out of the car to getting back into it, everything has to be planned.

He recalled that when he first became an ADC, he was given a checklist of around 11 or 12 pages containing hundreds of things. With time, he said, it became something he knew "by heart".

Sambial reveals why he doesn't trust almost anyone

The training stayed with Sambial even after the specific situation had changed. He said he looks at unfamiliar people with distrust and does not immediately trust their promises or commitments.

"Until I gain that confidence and trust I always have that one day the person who's sitting in front of me will backstab me," he said.

His parents and childhood friends are different because he has known them for years. But with someone new, Sambial said he remains prepared for the possibility that the person could betray him. He described this as part of the mindset created by his Army and special forces training, where he learned to expect that something could go wrong.

He also said he notices changes in people's behaviour. Even something as small as how someone holds a glass can catch his attention because he has been trained to stay alert.

How people tried to get close to Sambial because of his access to the President

Being a young officer close to the President also meant Sambial had to be careful about people who suddenly wanted to become his friends.

He recalled people approaching him with offers such as, "let's go have a cup of coffee" or "have a food at our place". If he did not know the person, such invitations could immediately make him suspicious.

Sambial said people know that young ADCs can potentially be manipulated or exploited. He admitted that when he first joined, he did not have the same experience of recognising such behaviour. His seniors therefore kept an eye on younger ADCs, including where they went and whom they met.

He said people did try to become friends with him personally. But once he realised that the person was seeking something beyond friendship, he cut them off.

He also pointed out that the people approaching them did not necessarily have to offer a direct bribe. The position itself was enough to make people cautious. "This position, this place is way too big," Sambial said, adding that a person approaching a young officer would not necessarily know what moral or ethical values that officer held.

How special-forces trainees carry 70-80 kg with no food, water or sleep for 30-40 days

Sambial's description of special forces probation gives an idea of how extreme the training can become.

He said a trainee can be carrying roughly 70 to 80 kg, including a heavy backpack, a log, weapons and equipment, while being deprived of water, food and sleep for 30 to 40 days.

One exercise involves making the trainee walk roughly a kilometre in a circular route while carrying all that weight. Random objects are placed along the route. Sambial gave the example of a helmet being hidden behind a tree.

At the end, the trainee is asked what they observed. The point is to train them to remain alert even while physically exhausted.

But the training does not end with probation. Sambial said special forces training is continuous. He spoke about snake handling, dog handling, weapons and constantly learning new skills.

"There has not been a single day in the unit in the special forces that I've like just gone to office, worked and come back," he said. The idea is to build what he called a "survival instinct" and prepare for the worst.

Only one officer is eventually chosen as an ADC

Becoming an ADC involves a long selection process. Sambial said the Army, Navy and Air Force first shortlist officers who meet the required criteria, including their age, service bracket, appearance, career record, courses, physical standards, confidential reports, feedback and merit.

Around 30 officers can be shortlisted. They then go through interviews designed to test how they react under pressure.

Sambial described one interview lasting two and a half hours in which the interviewers repeatedly targeted his weaknesses. If they found an area where he was weak, they kept coming back to it.

The aim was to see how an officer reacts when the pressure keeps increasing, rather than simply testing someone who has arrived prepared for an interview.

The background checks are also extensive. Sambial said they look into an officer's childhood, schooling, associations, complaints, legal cases and family background before selecting someone for the role.

Why even the President's water glass is treated as a security threat

The security attention does not stop at the President's movements. Sambial said there is also detailed attention to what she eats and drinks.

He explained that the glass she uses is checked because the team does not know who may have placed it there or whether something could have been put on it. The food is also checked and verified, with confirmation sent to the relevant people before it is served.

Even at a banquet, the President's chef goes ahead and tells the cooks what to prepare and what not to prepare because something could affect her.

"It's their responsibility," Sambial said, referring to the arrangements made to ensure the President is not made uncomfortable.

You cannot simply walk into the President's private cabin

There is a formal process even for people who want to meet the President.

Sambial said anyone in the country can request an appointment through the official email system. The President's staff vets the request, discusses it with her and then decides whether an appointment can be given.

Appointments happen in a separate room. The private cabin, he said, is restricted to staff and senior officials such as the Prime Minister and other senior dignitaries who meet the President in an official capacity.

Even communication with senior leaders can pass through the ADC. If the President wants to speak to the Prime Minister, she tells the ADC. The ADC's side then contacts the Prime Minister's people, gets him online and confirms that he is available before putting the call through.

Sambial described the ADC's role as making sure whatever the President needs gets done. That could even mean understanding her personal preferences. He gave the example of a helmet: if she says she wants one, the ADC may know what colour or design she prefers, arrange for samples to be collected and then show them to her.

Why Sambial could not get married while serving the President

The role also comes with a personal restriction that can be easy to miss when looking at the prestige of the position.

Sambial said ADCs cannot get married while serving the President. They also have to spend long periods away from their families.

For him, the years in uniform came at a personal cost. He said he had "given my childhood" to the profession and could not live like a normal person.

He also spoke about his own mother and how, since 2014, he had often returned home only for a few days before leaving again for another six or seven months. During his three years with the President, however, he developed a close bond with her because of the warmth and homely nature she showed towards him and the other ADCs. He said meeting her for the first time felt like "my mother is standing in front of me".

The role, then, is not simply about standing beside the President at official events. Sambial's account shows a job built around constant preparation, caution, discipline and responsibility, with very little room for mistakes and a significant personal cost for the officer doing it.

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