Stray dogs make man flee after he tries to harass woman in Coimbatore, CCTV shows dramatic intervention

Two stray dogs intervened when a minor allegedly tried to harass a woman sitting by the roadside near a railway overbridge in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district. CCTV footage from the Thudiyalur area shows the dogs repeatedly moving between the minor and the woman as he approached her late at night.

According to police, the woman is mentally vulnerable and the two stray dogs often stay around her. On the night of the incident, they were with her when the minor arrived at the spot, eventually becoming an obstacle in his attempt to harass her.

Dogs repeatedly confront minor near railway overbridge

The CCTV footage shows the minor first trying to drive the dogs away from the woman. He picked up a stone and chased them away before approaching her.

The dogs, however, did not stay away for long. They returned to the spot and began barking at the minor, repeatedly coming between him and the woman.

Their continued intervention eventually forced him to leave the woman and run away from the area.

The minor accused in the case has since been arrested, while police are investigating the incident.

Another harassment incident reported on Karnataka bus

An elderly man was thrashed by a woman on a KSRTC bus in Karnataka in August after she accused him of misbehaving with her and touching her hands.

The incident took place on KSRTC bus number KA-51-F-4452, which was travelling from Kolar to Bangarapet. According to the woman, the man allegedly touched her hands and even kissed them.

She initially tried to ignore his behaviour, but confronted him after it continued. The man said it was a mistake, but the situation escalated when the woman decided to hit him.

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