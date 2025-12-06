IND vs SA: India's predicted playing XI for third ODI, will hosts make changes? With India all set to take on South Africa in the third ODI of the ongoing multi-format series, let us have a look at the probable playing XI that the Men in Blue could field in the series decider against the Proteas.

Visakhapatnam:

The stage is set for the third and final ODI of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa. The two sides will lock horns at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on December 6.

It is worth noting that the ODI series is currently level, with India won the first game in Ranchi and the Proteas managing to put in an excellent performance in the second ODI of the series in Raipur.

With the third ODI approaching, the series hangs in the balance for both sides. Drawn at 1-1 so far, both India and South Africa will look to put in their best performance in the upcoming game, hoping to clinch the series.

With the clash right around the corner, many have also been wondering what India’s likely XI could look like for the third ODI and whether the hosts would make any changes. Considering that the Men in Blue failed to register a win in the second clash, some changes can be expected.

What could India’s XI look like in the upcoming third ODI?

Notably, team India would likely go into the third ODI with a similar lineup to that of the second. Interestingly, pacer Prasidh Krishna had a tough time in the second ODI of the series, conceding 85 runs; he could be replaced with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy for the series decider.

The rest of the lineup for the Men in Blue could remain unchanged as India looks to go head-to-head with the Proteas in the third ODI.

India’s likely playing XI for the 3rd ODI against South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

