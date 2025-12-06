From Jhol Momo to Zafrani Paneer Roll: What Putin was served during lavish dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan In the appetizers, Putin was served Gucchi Doon Chetin (stuffed morels with Kashmiri walnut chutney), Kaale Chane Ke Shikampuri (pan-grilled black gram kebabs) and Vegetable Jhol Momo with Chutney, along with Murungelai Chaaru soup.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a lavish state dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday night. The dinner - which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other dignitaries - had a purely vegetarian menu and highlighted the traditional regional flavours.

In the appetizers, Putin was served Gucchi Doon Chetin (stuffed morels with Kashmiri walnut chutney), Kaale Chane Ke Shikampuri (pan-grilled black gram kebabs) and Vegetable Jhol Momo with Chutney, along with Murungelai Chaaru soup. The main course featured Zafrani Paneer Roll, Paalak Methi Mattar Ka Saag, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo, Achaari Baingan and Yellow Dal Tadka.

Lachha Paratha, Magaz Naan, Satanaj Roti, Missi Roti and Biscuity Roti were among the breads that were served. The desserts included Badam Ka Halwa, Kesar-Pista Kulfi and Fresh Fruits. Putin was also served Bengali sweet 'Gur Sandesh' and south Indian snack 'Murakku'.

The beverage had pomegranate, orange, carrot and ginger juices. Putin was also served pickles and a variety of salad.

During the dinner, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval band played traditional Indian classical and Bollywood music. Celebrated Russian compositions were also showcased to show the deep cultural connections between the two countries.

The Naval band also played a song from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'. Ragas such as 'Amritavarshini' and 'Nalinkanthi' and Russian folk tune 'Kalinka' were also performed at the dinner. The classical ensemble showcased their art on traditional instruments, including the sarod, sarangi, and tabla and also paid tribute to Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky by performing 'The Nutcracker Suite'.

"Our partnership is guided by a shared commitment to peace, stability and mutual socio-economic and technological advancement," said President Murmu during the dinner, appreciating Putin's support and personal commitment to the India-Russia strategic partnership.