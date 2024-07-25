Tatyana Ozolina, 'Russia's most beautiful biker', killed in motorcycle crash in Turkey

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Russia's most beautiful biker' dies in bike crash in Turkey.

Tatyana Ozolina, a Russian social media star, died in a terrible motorcycle accident in Turkey. She was 38 years old. Ozolina, dubbed as "Russia's most beautiful biker," was well-known for her daring international travels.

Turkiye Today, a Turkish media outlet, states that Ozolina was riding her red BMW motorcycle when she crashed into a truck on the Milas-Soke highway. Even though emergency personnel arrived right away, she was declared dead on the spot.

According to a report by The Sun, the Russian social media star collided with a truck after she lost control of her red BMW S1000RR 2015.

Ozolina was stuck after another bike in her group hit her bike, according to reports. She lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a truck, killing herself in the process.

According to a few accounts, she even reportedly had a neck wound and briefly lost consciousness before the ambulance could come.

Along for the ride was a Turkish biker named Onur Obut, who was hospitalised shortly after suffering severe injuries. There was a third rider at the scene who was not injured.

In the meantime, authorities are looking into what caused the catastrophe.

Ozolina claimed she was turned away from the European Union in her most recent Instagram post, which was published on July 18.

In her post, she said, “4000 km from home. Greece missed me but didn’t miss my motorcycle. I was in Greece on foot. I bought a magnet and returned to Turkey. I was upset that I didn't manage to ride around Europe, but not much) because I knew that the situation could be like this. Therefore, I moved on. conquer beautiful, hot and hospitable Turkey.”

Tatyana Ozolina, also known as MotoTanya on social media, amassed a sizable following on social media, with 2 million subscribers on YouTube, 1 million on Instagram, and 5 million on TikTok.

ALSO READ: Record-breaking rainfall hits Pune, internet flooded with alarming images of the city