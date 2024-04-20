After receiving gift ball from MS Dhoni, young girl promises to play for India | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, BCCI/IPL Young girl who got ball as gift from MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni gifted a match ball from the MI vs CSK clash in IPL 2024 to a young girl sitting in the stands of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI hosted CSK in their only league stage clash of the tournament with MS Dhoni turning on his beast mode with the bat.

Dhoni sent MI skipper Hardik Pandya to the cleaners in the 20th over as he smacked him for three back-to-back sixes and helped CSK finish their first innings on a strong note. After the innings ended, former CSK skipper Dhoni gifted a match ball to a young girl while he was on the way to the dressing room climbing the stairs. He paused on the stairs, picked up the ball and gave it to the young girl sitting in the stands.

The young girl named Meher has now made a promise that she would play cricket and would then gift a ball to someone else. "My name is Mehar. I am the same lucky girl to whom Dhoni uncle gave this ball. I play cricket and it is my dream that if I play for India, I will gift this ball to someone," the girl said in a video posted by Star Sports.



Dhoni's 20 off four balls helped CSK win

Dhoni struck three consecutive sixes as Hardik erred in his line in the final over of the first innings. He scored 20 runs from four balls including a double on the final ball of the innings. The knock was pivotal in the Super Kings' win eventually.

CSK managed to win by the same margin of runs as Dhoni scored - 20 at the end. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also said that those 10-15 runs were crucial for the team. "The young wicketkeeper scoring those three sixes helped us a lot, that proved to be the difference. We needed those 10-15 extra runs for this kind of venue," Gaikwad said after the match vs Mumbai Indians.