Rajasthan Royals chase down highest-ever score in Lucknow, put one foot in playoffs

Rajasthan Royals have chased down the highest-ever score at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow as the Sanju Samson-led side outclassed KL Rahul's Luckow Super Giants in match 44 of IPL 2024 on Saturday, April 27. Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel led the charge with the bat as RR chased down 197 with seven wickets in hand. The Royals have now put a foot into the playoffs as they have registered their eighth win of the season.

After opting to bowl first on the black soil pitch pitch of the Ekana Stadium, RR restricted the hosts to 196 with captain KL Rahul being the top-scorer with his 76-run knock. In the run chase, Samson and Jurel notched an unbeaten 121-run stand. The visitors completed the win in 19 overs with seven wickets in hand.

LSG's Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

RR's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal