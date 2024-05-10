Ireland vs Pakistan Live telecast: When and where to watch IRE vs PAK T20 series on streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET IRELAND X Pakistan will play three T20Is against Ireland before moving on to England to play four matches

Ireland will take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series starting Friday, May 10 in Dublin. Ireland will be without their lead seamer Josh Little but these three matches will provide a more than a decent dress-rehearsal for the Paul Stirling-led side for the T20 World Cup where they will face Pakistan as one of the four teams in Group A. Little has been allowed to complete his IPL formalities with the Gujarat Titans.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a below-average show against the New Zealand B team at home and will be looking to iron out a few flaws going ahead in what is going to be a long couple of months for the Men in Green. Pakistan will miss Mohammad Amir, who is yet to receive his Ireland visa but with Haris Rauf returning, there is some good news as well. After three games against Ireland, Pakistan will take on England in four matches before the World Cup.

Full Schedule

May 10: 1st T20I - Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

May 12: 2nd T20I - Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

May 14: 3rd T20I, Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

When and where to watch Ireland vs Pakistan T20 series live on TV and OTT in India?

The Ireland-Pakistan series will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, May 10. Unfortunately, the IRE vs PAK T20 series will not have broadcast on TV in India but the matches will be available to stream live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan