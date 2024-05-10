Friday, May 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ireland vs Pakistan Live telecast: When and where to watch IRE vs PAK T20 series on streaming in India?

Ireland vs Pakistan Live telecast: When and where to watch IRE vs PAK T20 series on streaming in India?

Pakistan's two-month-long tour in a bid to achieve T20 supremacy will begin in Ireland with a three-match T20 series. Pakistan are yet to zero in on a 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup and these three matches against Ireland and then four against England will give them a fair idea of the side.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2024 13:00 IST
Pakistan will play three T20Is against Ireland before
Image Source : CRICKET IRELAND X Pakistan will play three T20Is against Ireland before moving on to England to play four matches

Ireland will take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series starting Friday, May 10 in Dublin. Ireland will be without their lead seamer Josh Little but these three matches will provide a more than a decent dress-rehearsal for the Paul Stirling-led side for the T20 World Cup where they will face Pakistan as one of the four teams in Group A. Little has been allowed to complete his IPL formalities with the Gujarat Titans.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a below-average show against the New Zealand B team at home and will be looking to iron out a few flaws going ahead in what is going to be a long couple of months for the Men in Green. Pakistan will miss Mohammad Amir, who is yet to receive his Ireland visa but with Haris Rauf returning, there is some good news as well. After three games against Ireland, Pakistan will take on England in four matches before the World Cup. 

Full Schedule

May 10: 1st T20I - Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

May 12: 2nd T20I - Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin
May 14: 3rd T20I, Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

When and where to watch Ireland vs Pakistan T20 series live on TV and OTT in India?

The Ireland-Pakistan series will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, May 10. Unfortunately, the IRE vs PAK T20 series will not have broadcast on TV in India but the matches will be available to stream live on the Fancode app and website.

Related Stories
IPL 2024 achieves new milestone with 1,000 sixes in record deliveries during SRH vs LSG clash

IPL 2024 achieves new milestone with 1,000 sixes in record deliveries during SRH vs LSG clash

IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad go past CSK, Mumbai Indians knocked out of playoff race

IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad go past CSK, Mumbai Indians knocked out of playoff race

Watch: Sanjiv Goenka fumes after LSG's heavy loss to SRH, involved in heated chat with KL Rahul

Watch: Sanjiv Goenka fumes after LSG's heavy loss to SRH, involved in heated chat with KL Rahul

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement