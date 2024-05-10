Delhi court to pass order on 'framing of charges' against Brij Bhushan Singh today in sexual harassment case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday is set to pronounce the order on 'framing of charges' against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case lodged against him by six women wrestlers. The order, initially scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot. She mentioned that the order is nearing completion but requires some final editing. Hence, May 10 has been set as the new date for the pronouncement.

Singh's plea was dismissed

Earlier on April 26, the Rouse Avenue Court dismissed a plea filed by Bhushan, wherein he sought additional investigation into the case. He asserted that he was not present in the country during the purported sexual harassment incident on September 7, 2022, stating he was in Serbia at the time. Singh backed his claim by submitting the Call Detail Record of coach Vijender pertaining to an alleged incident at the Wrestling Federation of India office in New Delhi.

What did Additional Public Prosecutor contend?

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastav earlier submitted that if something has not been argued by defence counsel, it is not the fault of the prosecution. APP submitted that on analysis of CDR, it was found that the location of the coach was in the same area where the WFI office is situated. Advocate Rajiv Mohan appeared for Brij Bhushan. He argued that the victim went to Bulgaria in August 2022. Thereafter, she went to WFI in September 2022. The Delhi Police filed the chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15 last year. It stated that both the accused are chargesheeted for trial 'without arrest' as they have complied with the directions u/s 41A CrPC by joining the investigation.

1599-page chargesheet was filed

The chargesheet was filed under sections 354, 354 (A), 354 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Accused Vinod Tomar allegedly aided/facilitated the commission of the crime. Accordingly, he is being forwarded for trial under section 354, 354 (A), 109 and 506 of the IPC. The 1599-page chargesheet in the case has statements of 44 witnesses recorded under CrPC 164. Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictures including the picture clicked during the events.

The Delhi Police chargesheet stated that based on the "investigation so far," of the complaints by six top wrestlers, Singh was "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking." The chargesheet stated that witnesses in the matter have mentioned that they also saw the "physically wrong gesture" of the then WFI president. This case was lodged on a complaint lodged by women wrestlers.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Delhi court rejects Brij Bhushan Singh's plea seeking further probe into sexual harassment case