IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans meet Chennai Super Kings in must-win encounter to remain in playoff race

Image Source : PTI Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill in the IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) are geared up to take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a must-win clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmdeabad on Friday (May 10) to remain alive in the race to the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Both CSK and GT have already played against each other once in the season and Chennai emerged victorious by a margin of 63 runs. CSK's star allrounder Shivam Dube turned out to be the difference in their previous clash as the southpaw scored a quickfire half-century (51 runs off 23 balls) and smashed two fours and five sixes to help the team score a winning total.

Gujarat lost the last three matches against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings because of which recent cracks have appeared in the armour of GT. They have lost their pace attack, which is very crucial for the playoffs.

GT’s success depends heavily on Shubman Gill and David Miller for scoring runs and their impact players strategy is to do a straight swap between Sai Sudarshan, Sai Kishore, or Sandeep Warrier. This season, both the teams have had trouble navigating their innings. GT scores at 7.54 in the powerplay whereas CSK has a run rate of 8.54 between the overs - 1 to 6 and 8.35 between 7 to 6.

Gujarat Titans Squad - Shubman Gill ( C ), Azmatullah Omarzai, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Sushant Mishra, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudarshan, Sandeep Warrier, M Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings Squad - Ruturaj Gaikwad ( C ), Moeen Ali, Aravelly Avanish, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Richard Gleeson, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Sameer Rizvi, Mitchell Santeer, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Sardhul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana.