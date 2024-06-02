WATCH: Rohit Sharma asks Police to go easy on pitch intruder who entered field during T20 WC warm-up match

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/AP A fan came to meet Rohit Sharma before the New York police got to him and pinned him to the ground

The pitch invasion has been a real problem in recent times in cricket, especially involving Indian players whether in international cricket or in the IPL. Recently in IPL too, a few fans breached the security to meet the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and something similar happened in New York on Saturday, June 1 in the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Bangladesh. A fan breached the security to meet the Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

He did meet Rohit face-to-face but he was unaware about the consequences. It's not India where the fan will be escorted to the boundary rope, will be kept by the authorities for a few hours and then left off. The New York policemen came running to nab the pitch invader. The pitch invader, who hugged Rohit was seemingly hiding behind the Indian captain before the cop got to him.

The first cop pinned the said fan to the ground before the second one came in sliding. Both of them grabbed him hard and kept pushing him towards the ground before Rohit asked them to go easy on him. Rohit then called the Indian team security manager to urge the cops to go a bit easy on him. All of them then took the invader out of the ground.

Watch the video here:

Many people including American journalists said that the the NYPD is not easy to get away from as apart from imprisonment, the outstation spectators could also face deportation or cancellation of visa or both in such cases and the fans should think thrice before attempting such stuff in New York and the USA in general.

As for the match, India won it comfortably by 60 runs as Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya played well to get their team to a good score of 182 before the bowlers were on the money from the outset to restrict Bangladesh.