NAM vs OMA pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown for Match 3?

NAM vs OMA pitch report: Both Namibia and Oman target a positive start to their campaigns when they meet in the third match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval on Sunday, June 2.

Namibia have become the regulars in the T20 World Cup having played in the last two editions. Namibia famously defeated Sri Lanka in the group-stage fixture in the 2022 edition and stunned everyone by qualifying to the Super 12 round in the 2021 edition.

Oman last featured in the 2021 edition of the tournament where they beat Papua New Guinea by ten wickets. Oman recently hosted Namibia in the five-match T20I series where the latter recorded a thrilling 3-2 win and are favourites to earn two points in the upcoming match on Sunday.

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Pitch Report

Kensington Oval is termed as one of the best grounds in international cricket with a perfectly balanced surface for T20 cricket. Fast bowlers usually enjoy a good bounce on the ball but batters manage to produce big scores in the shortest format. The average first innings score here is 138 with the team batting first winning 28 of 42 T20 matches so far. Spinners may also get some help in the latter stages of the game.

Bridgetown, Barbados venue T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 42

Matches won batting first: 28

Matches won bowling first: 13

Average first innings score: 138

Average second innings score: 124

Highest total scored: 224/5 by West Indies vs England

Highest score chased: 172/6 by West Indies vs England

Lowest total recorded: 43/10 by West Indies women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 106/8 by Australia women vs New Zealand women

NAM vs OMA probable playing XIs:

Namibia predicted playing XI: JP Kotze, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Dylan Leicher, Tangeni Lungameni, Jack Brassell.

Oman predicted playing XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Bilal Khan Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah.