Delhi Airport operator DIAL achieves remarkable feat by slashing power consumption by over 50 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : GMR AIRPORT INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED Delhi Airport Terminal III

New Delhi: In a remarkable feat, GMR Airport Infrastructure Limited-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has achieved a reduction in electricity consumption per passenger by 57 per cent since 2010 – towards its target to become a net zero emission airport by 2030. Through the implementation of various green initiatives, DIAL has successfully brought down electricity consumption per passenger from 5.18 kWh to 2.21 kWh in 2023.

DIAL's energy-saving measures include the integration of green building practices, the use of energy-efficient infrastructure, and ongoing efforts to further optimise consumption. It includes the use of state-of-the-art and dedicated automation in complex airport systems like Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Baggage Handling System (BHS), Information Technology (IT), Airside Ground Light (AGL), use of LED lights and very high throughput (VHT) system to maximise the assets performance and optimize the energy consumption via real-time monitoring and controlling.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO-DIAL, Mr. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “DIAL's dedication to sustainability began with the inception of Terminal 3 and remains a core principle in its operations. The continuous implementation of green initiatives ensures the efficient use of resources and a positive impact on the environment. Our focus will be on implementing innovative solutions and leveraging best practices to achieve year-on-year reductions in specific energy consumption, all the while maintaining the highest standards of service quality and passenger comfort.”

At Delhi airport, DIAL has introduced energy efficient features such as use of high solar reflective roof material, the use of daylight harvesting concept and double glassed façade, reduction of heat island with landscaping, etc.

The other measures includes idle optimized use of conveyors in baggage handling system, travellator, and escalators, also change in home position of elevators to reduce running hours. They also include the conversion of conventional lights to LED lights in terminals and in Airside Ground Lights.

Looking ahead, DIAL is committed to continuous improvement and has identified additional measures to reduce its environmental footprint, which include new terminal infrastructure with daylight harvesting concept, installation of an advanced BHS system with an integrated cart system to reduce consumption, installation of advance high side chiller system to reduce the consumption, 100 per cent LED light in Terminal and city side and 100 per cent LED in AGL system.

Delhi Airport fulfills its 100 per cent electricity needs from renewable sources i.e. solar and hydropower. DIAL has installed a 7.45MW solar power plant on the airside, which is also the first such plant in an Indian airport on the airside. Environment Sustainability is the major focus area for Delhi Airport which is aiming to become the Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030.

Various In-house initiatives taken by DIAL:

Implementation of various technological measures - adaptation of automatic tube cleaning system, dedicated Chiller Plant Manager (CPM), VFD-based pump operation, Energy saver in DX units, Application of UV GI Lamp in AHU’s etc.- in HVAC for energy conservation

Idle time optimization of Conveyors in Baggage handling system.

Idle time optimization in Travellator & Escalators.

Change in Home Position of Elevators to reduce running hours.

Conversion of conventional Lights to LED lights

Conversion of conventional Lights to LED lights in AGL

Active Load management of electrical equipment to reduce the losses.

DIAL’s plan to further reduce power consumption in future by