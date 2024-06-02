'Watching some Virat Kohli videos': Aaron Jones' old tweets go viral after blowing away Canada in T20 WC clash

Follow us on Image Source : ICC X Aaron Jones was the star of the show for USA in their first-ever T20 World Cup clash as the co-hosts beat Canada

It was a six-hitting fest no less in Dallas on the opening day of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as the co-hosts United States of America (USA) took their neighbours Canada on a ride in a come-from-behind victory. Chasing 195 in the tournament opener, USA's innings was going nowhere at 48/2 in eight overs with the required rate already above 12. Then came a storm, rather Tsunami of sixes started by Aaron Jones and his partner Andries Gous followed him in the footsteps and the result was, the target was chased down in 17.4 overs.

It was brutal hitting from Jones as both him and Gous feasted into the spinners, both Nikhil Dutta and Canada skipper Saad Bin Zafar before killing the game in Jeremy Gordon's over where they accumulated 33 runs. Gous got dismissed for 65 but Jones carried on and took his side to a memorable win in front of home fans at the Grand Prairie Stadium staying unbeaten on 94 off just 40 balls.

Jones was named the player of the match and as the fans wanted to know more about him, what he has done in the past, the 29-year-old's old tweets started resurfacing. Virat Kohli was at the front and centre in many of those tweets which summed it up clearly how big fan he is of former Indian skipper.

"Watching some virat kohli videos," Jones' viral tweet from 2013 read.

"It doesn’t even make sense to say how good Virat Kohli is anymore lol #theboss," read one of the posts on Kohli's birthday last year when he smashed a century against South Africa in World Cup 2023.

"He aint better dan kohli to me," read another tweet from Jones in 2013. "Virat kohli is a champion," a tweet from 2014 said.

USA will take on Pakistan next at this very stadium while Canada will play Ireland in New York as the T20 World Cup juggernaut rolls on.