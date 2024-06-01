WI vs PNG pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Providence Stadium in Guyana play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies.

Two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies will square off against Papua New Guinea at the Providence Stadium in Guyana in the second game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The match may turn out to be a run-fest as West Indies have a solid batting line-up, studded with stars from top to bottom.

The spotlight will be on the West Indian batters as they gave a glimpse of their firepower in the recent warm-up game against Australia.

Nicholas Pooran was the star for the Men in Maroon against Australia as he smashed a 25-ball 75 to propel West Indies to 257.

Pooran's blistering innings was a treat to watch for the fans who had assembled at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The southpaw hammered five fours and eight sixes during his whirlwind knock and batted at a strike rate of 300.00.

Apart from Pooran, fans will be keen to see how the likes of Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, and Johnson Charles among others perform.

Both Russell and Hetmyer are coming into the tournament on the back of some really impressive performances in the Indian Premier League and therefore would be expected to perform straight away.

Providence Stadium, Guyana Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium in Guyana has not been a high-scoring venue historically. However, the stats may change after the West Indies and Papua New Guinea game if the Rovman Powell-led side bats first.

The average first innings score in T20Is at the ground is 124.

Providence Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 29

Matches won batting first: 13

Matches won bowling first: 12

Average first innings score: 124

Average second innings score: 98

Highest total scored: 194/5 by IND-W vs NZ-W

Highest score chased: 169/5 by West Indies vs Bangladesh

Lowest total recorded: 46 all out by BAN-W vs WI-W

Lowest total defended: 50/7 by IND-W vs WI-W