Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Counting begins for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim

Assembly Election Results 2024: The vote counting for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim began on Sunday morning. Arunachal Pradesh, with 60 Assembly seats, and Sikkim, with 32 constituencies, voted on April 19. The voter turnout was 79.88 per cent in Sikkim and 82.95 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh. The ruling BJP has already won 10 seats in the 60-member assembly unopposed -- Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha and Ziro-Hapoli. While, the Prem Singh Tamang-led Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is aiming for a second consecutive term in 2024, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, is seeking to regain power.