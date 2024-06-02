Sunday, June 02, 2024
     
  Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Counting begins for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim
Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Counting begins for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim

Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: In Sikkim, the main contest is expected to be between the ruling SKM and the SDF. Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP faces a direct competition against the Congress. Stay tuned for live updates as the counting progresses and the results start to unfold.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2024 6:49 IST
Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assembly Election Results 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE

Assembly Election Results 2024: The vote counting for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim began on Sunday morning. Arunachal Pradesh, with 60 Assembly seats, and Sikkim, with 32 constituencies, voted on April 19. The voter turnout was 79.88 per cent in Sikkim and 82.95 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh. The ruling BJP has already won 10 seats in the 60-member assembly unopposed -- Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha and Ziro-Hapoli. While, the Prem Singh Tamang-led Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is aiming for a second consecutive term in 2024, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, is seeking to regain power.

 

Live updates :Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP candidate Hage Appa won Ziro-Hapoli constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested

     BJP candidate Hage Appa won the Ziro-Hapoli constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP candidate Nyato Dukam won Taliha constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

    BJP candidate Nyato Dukam won the Taliha constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP candidate Jikke Tako won Tali constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested

    BJP candidate Jikke Tako won the Tali constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP candidate Ratu Techi won Sagalee constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested

    BJP candidate Ratu Techi won the Sagalee constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP candidate Mutchu Mithi won Roing constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested

    BJP candidate Mutchu Mithi won the Roing constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP candidate Techi Kaso won Itanagar constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested

     BJP candidate Techi Kaso won the Itanagar constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP candidate Dasanglu Pul won Hayuliang constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested

    BJP candidate Dasanglu Pul won the Hayuliang constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP leader Dongru Siongju won Bomdila constituency Arunachal uncontested

    BJP leader Dongru Siongju won the Bomdila constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Key candidates in Sikkim

    Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (SKM), former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), Bhaichung Bhutia (SDF), Sonam Lama (SKM), Sonam Gyatso Lepcha (SDF), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Dilli Ram Thapa (BJP), Narendra Kumar Subba (BJP), Lall Bahadur Das (SKM), Sanjeet Kharel (SKM), Lok Nath Sharma (SKM) and Arun Kumar Upreti (SKM) are some of the key candidates in Sikkim.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh

    Chief Minister Pema Khandu (BJP: Already won), Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (BJP: Already won), Biyuram Wahge (BJP), Ninong Ering (BJP), Karikho Kri (NPP), Pani Taram (BJP), Kumar Wali (Congress), Kamlung Mosang (BJP), Wangki Lowang (BJP), Honchun Ngandam (BJP), Pasang Dorjee Sona (BJP), Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap (Congress) and Nabam Tado (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh. 

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Key constituencies in Sikkim

    Soreng-Chakung, Poklok-Kamrang, Barfung, Rhenock, Namchaybong, Gangtok, Upper Burtuk, Rinchenpong and Yangthang are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Sikkim.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Key constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh

    Mukto, Pasighat West, Chowkham, Tawang, Nacho, Pangin, Roing and Changlang North are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What happened in the 2019 elections in Arunachal Pradesh?

    In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election, the BJP won 41 seats and Pema Khandu became the Chief Minister again. The Congress won only 4 seats while the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the NPP won 7 and 5 seats respectively. In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh Election, the Congress won 42 seats while the BJP managed to win only 11 seats. The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) won 5 seats. 

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What happened in the 2019 elections in Sikkim?

    In the 2019 Sikkim Assembly Election, the SKM won a majority with 17 seats and Prem Singh Tamang became the Chief Minister. The incumbent SDF was reduced to 15 seats in the state. In the 2014 Sikkim Assembly Election, the SDF won 22 seats and Pawan Kumar Chamling became the CM for the fifth time in a row.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    How many seats are required to form govt in Sikkim, Arunachal?

    Every party or any coalition must reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly to form the government in the state. The majority mark in each state Assembly depends upon the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of a particular state. The majority mark in any state is half of the number of total Assembly seats plus one more seat. The majority mark in Arunachal Pradesh is 31 with 60 Assembly seats and 17 in Sikkim with 32 Assembly seats. READ

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein won Chowkham constituency uncontested

    Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Chowna Mein won the Chowkham constituency uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Arunachal CM Pema Khandu won Mukto constituency uncontested

    Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Pema Khandu won the Mukto constituency uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Key contest in Sikkim between SKM and SDF

    The key contest in Sikkim is likely to be between the ruling Prem Singh Tamang-led Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and Pawan Kumar Chamling's Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Additionally, both the BJP and Congress have also fielded candidates.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP has already won 10 seats in Arunachal Pradesh

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) already won 10 seats including Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha and Ziro-Hapoli in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly without any contest or unopposed.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:12 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes begins for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim

    The counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began on Sunday with a massive security cover in place.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:12 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes begins for 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh

    The counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh began on Sunday with a massive security cover in place. The counting commenced in 24 district headquarters at 6 am amid heavy rain across the state and the final results are expected to be out by noon, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said.

     

