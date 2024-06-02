Sunday, June 02, 2024
     
  Sikkim Assembly Polls Results LIVE Updates: Vote counting underway for 32 seats
Written By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Gangtok Updated on: June 02, 2024 6:59 IST
Sikkim Assembly Polls Results LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Sikkim Assembly Polls Results LIVE

Sikkim Assembly Polls Results LIVE updates:: The countdown for the results of Sikkim Assembly elections 2024 began on Sunday. The main contest was between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). It is interesting to see which side will achieve the magic number - 17 in 32 seats assembly in Sikkim. The BJP and the Congress are the other two important parties in the state but their are not in the leading role in the hill state. Soreng-Chakung, Poklok-Kamrang, Barfung, Rhenock, Namchaybong, Gangtok, Upper Burtuk, Rinchenpong and Yangthang are some of the key assembly constituencies in Sikkim. State Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (SKM), former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), Bhaichung Bhutia (SDF), Sonam Lama (SKM), Sonam Gyatso Lepcha (SDF), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Dilli Ram Thapa (BJP), Narendra Kumar Subba (BJP), Lall Bahadur Das (SKM), Sanjeet Kharel (SKM), Lok Nath Sharma (SKM) and Arun Kumar Upreti (SKM) are the key candidates in the fray for the assembly elections.

Live updates :Sikkim Assembly Polls results

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Prominent candidates in the fray

    Kunga Nima Lepcha and Sonam Lama contested from Shyari and Sangha assembly seats respectively. Ministers BS Panth, LB Das, Samdup Lepcha, Sanjeet Kharel, Lok Nath Sharma, and Mingma Norbu Sherpa were fielded from various constituencies. Tshering Thendup Bhutia contested from Yoksam-Tashiding, while Sudesh Kumar Subba fought from Maneybung-Dentam. Nar Bahadur Pradhan, Samdup Tshering Bhutia, Nar Bahadur Dahal, Puran Gurung, and others were fielded in different constituencies. The SKM's candidate list showcases a blend of experienced politicians and fresh faces, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle in Sikkim.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    CM's wife takes on SDF chief

    Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai took on the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front's president Pawan Kumar Chamling in the Namchi-Singhithang seat.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    CM's wife in fray

    Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai contested from Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Sikkim CM to contest from two seats

    Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, contested from two assembly constituencies - Namcheybung and Poklok Kamrang.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Nine candidates in Mangan

    Mangan district, with three assembly constituencies, remained unchanged with no withdrawals, hosting nine candidates.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    25 candidates in Gyalshing district

    Gyalshing district recorded one withdrawal from the Yuksam Tashiding assembly segment, with 25 candidates now vying for four constituencies.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    29 candidates in Yangang assembly seat

    Yangang assembly seat in Namchi district witnessed an independent candidate withdrawing, leaving 29 candidates in contention, including Chamling from Poklok Kamrang.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    24 candidates in Pakyong district

    Pakyong district saw two withdrawals from the Chujachen and Namcheybung assembly seats, reducing the total number of candidates to 24 across five assembly seats, with both Tamang and Chamling contesting from Rhenock and Namcheybung.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    16 candidates in Soreng district

    Soreng district, including the Soreng-Chakung seat contested by CM Tamang, witnessed 16 nominees with no withdrawals.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    44 candidates In Gangtok

    In Gangtok district, one independent candidate withdrew from the Sangha seat, leaving 44 candidates competing across nine assembly constituencies.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Key candidates in the fray

    Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang and former CM Pawan Kumar Chamling, who has served five terms, were among the prominent contenders in the electoral battle.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    147 candidates in the fray

    A total of 147 candidates in the fray across 32 assembly constituencies in Sikkim.

     

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:11 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Vote counting begins

     Vote counting begean for 32 seats on Sunday morning.

