Sikkim Assembly Polls Results LIVE Updates: Vote counting underway for 32 seats

Sikkim Assembly Polls Results LIVE updates:: The countdown for the results of Sikkim Assembly elections 2024 began on Sunday. The main contest was between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). It is interesting to see which side will achieve the magic number - 17 in 32 seats assembly in Sikkim. The BJP and the Congress are the other two important parties in the state but their are not in the leading role in the hill state. Soreng-Chakung, Poklok-Kamrang, Barfung, Rhenock, Namchaybong, Gangtok, Upper Burtuk, Rinchenpong and Yangthang are some of the key assembly constituencies in Sikkim. State Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (SKM), former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), Bhaichung Bhutia (SDF), Sonam Lama (SKM), Sonam Gyatso Lepcha (SDF), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Dilli Ram Thapa (BJP), Narendra Kumar Subba (BJP), Lall Bahadur Das (SKM), Sanjeet Kharel (SKM), Lok Nath Sharma (SKM) and Arun Kumar Upreti (SKM) are the key candidates in the fray for the assembly elections.