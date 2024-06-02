Sunday, June 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH: Rishabh Pant hits an outrageous no-look shot, flicks it towards fine-leg for boundary in T20 WC warm-up

WATCH: Rishabh Pant hits an outrageous no-look shot, flicks it towards fine-leg for boundary in T20 WC warm-up

India won their sole warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup against Bangladesh rather comfortably by 60 runs at the Nassau County Stadium in New York. Rishabh Pant was the highest run-getter for India as he smashed a fifty, helping India post a good score of 182 which eventually was enough.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Updated on: June 02, 2024 8:58 IST
Rishabh Pant smashed an audacious boundary towards fine-leg
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rishabh Pant smashed an audacious boundary towards fine-leg during his 53-run knock against Bangladesh in the warm-up match

Team India 'got what they wanted' as skipper Rohit Sharma said out of the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh, winning it by a handsome margin of 60 runs at the Nassau County Stadium in New York on Saturday, June 1. The Men in Blue won the toss and decided to bat first to get a good look of the newly built stadium and the pitch and how it will play. To their credit, the Indian players adapted well after a slow start and 180 seemed above-par on a sticky surface and with thick and slowish outfield, which could be a sign of things to come. 

For India, Rishabh Pant was the highest run-getter on the day after walking in at No 3. Pant gave a good account for himself as he recovered from a slow start to punish the Bangladesh bowlers as his strokeplay was on display in full flow. One of shots that stood out amid his pyrotechnics was the no-look flick.

A middle-leg stump delivery on stumps from Soumya Sarkar was dismissed from its presence by Pant, who just crouched a little to flick it towards the fine-leg boundary for a four beating the short-fine leg fielder. Pant never looked at the ball after meeting it with his bat as after hitting it, he just knew that he got the desired result.

Watch the video here:

Pant smashed a 32-ball 53 and gave another reminder why a top-order role could be the best for him in T20Is for India. However, captain Rohit didn't give any certainty regarding the batting order as he mentioned that Pant was promoted to No 3 just to give him an opportunity.

Related Stories
Providence Stadium Pitch Report for West Indies vs Papua New Guinea match in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Providence Stadium Pitch Report for West Indies vs Papua New Guinea match in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

NAM vs OMA pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown play?

NAM vs OMA pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown play?

T20 WC 2024: Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh shine as India record big win over Bangladesh

T20 WC 2024: Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh shine as India record big win over Bangladesh

Pant's innings helped India get to a score of 182, which was eventually too much for Bangladesh to chase after they were reduced to 10/3. Arshdeep Singh with his swing early on in the innings troubled the Bangladesh batters. Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan, the two veterans did put on a rescue act but never looked like they were going for the target as India eventually won by 60 runs.

India play their first game of the tournament against Ireland at the very same venue.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement