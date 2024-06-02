Sunday, June 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. BJP secures big win in Arunachal Pradesh, clinches 46 Of 60 seats

BJP secures big win in Arunachal Pradesh, clinches 46 Of 60 seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP has secured a third consecutive term in Arunachal Pradesh, winning 46 out of 60 seats in the 2024 Assembly Elections. The remaining seats were divided among various parties, with BJP National President JP Nadda expressing gratitude to the voters for their trust.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Itanagar Updated on: June 02, 2024 17:28 IST
Assembly Elections 2024
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) PM Modi with Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to reclaim power in Arunachal Pradesh, having successfully won 46 out of 60 seats in the recently held 2024 Assembly Elections.

The BJP managed to retain its majority in the 2024 state assembly, surpassing its previous record of 41 seats in 2019, according to the results declared by the Election Commission of India on Sunday. The remaining 14 seats in the state were divided among the National People's Party (5 seats), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (3 seats), the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) (2 seats), and the Indian National Congress (1 seat), it added. 

Further, with this triumphant win, the BJP will form the government in the state for the second consecutive term.

Grateful to Arunachal Pradesh for placing trust in BJP

Following the BJP's historic win, National President JP Nadda took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude to the people of the state for placing their trust in the BJP.

"Grateful to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for placing their trust in BJP and ensuring a historic win in the state. This remarkable victory is a reflection of their desire for a prosperous and developed Arunachal Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to fulfilling the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Arunachal.' The relentless dedication of our committed karyakartas, CM Pema Khandu, and BJP State President Biyuram Wahge has made this victory historic," he said.


Further, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also lauded BJP's historic victory in the state. He said, "This is a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh, especially for the BJP. The party set a new record in these Assembly elections...There is pro-incumbency in BJP.  In 2019, we won 41 seats and in 2024 we won 46 seats..."

"On 4th June, Lok Sabha elections counting will be held. After that, all winning candidates will reach here in Itanagar. Senior leaders from Delhi can also come. After the formalities of the party, we will stake our claim to form the new government," he added. 

Party-wise Results:

It is pertinent to note that out of the total 60 seats, the BJP singlehandedly swept 46, forming a majority in the state's legislative assembly. The remaining 14 seats were shared among the National People's Party (5 seats), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (3 seats), and the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the Indian National Congress, which claimed two and one seats respectively. Additionally, three independent candidates contesting from Khonsa (East), Nampong, and Thrizino-Buragaon assembly seats registered their individual victories.

Check complete list of constituency-wise winners in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

S. No. Constituency District Winning Candidates Winning Party​
1 Lumla Tawang Tsering Lhamu BJP (Won)
2 Tawang Tawang Namgey Tsering NPP (Won)
3 Mukto Tawang Pema Khandu BJP (Elected unopposed)
4 Dirang West Kameng Phurpa Tsering BJP (Won)
5 Kalaktang West Kameng Tseten Chombay Kee BJP (Won)
6 Thrizino-Buragaon West Kameng Tenzin Nyima Glow Independent (Won)
7 Bomdila West Kameng Dongru Siongju BJP (Elected unopposed)
8 Bameng Bichom Kumar Waii Congress (Won)
9 Chayangtajo East Kameng Hayeng Mangfi BJP (Won)
10 Seppa East East Kameng Ealing Tallang BJP (Won)
11 Seppa West East Kameng Mama Natung BJP (Won)
12 Pakke-Kessang Pakke-Kessang Biyuram Wahge BJP (Won)
13 Itanagar Papum Pare Techi Kaso BJP (Elected unopposed)
14 Doimukh Papum Pare Nabam Vivek People's Party of Arunachal (Won)
15 Sagalee Papum Pare Ratu Techi BJP (Elected unopposed)
16 Yachuli Keyi Panyor Toko Tatung NCP (Won)
17 Ziro-Hapoli Lower Subansiri Hage Appa BJP (Elected unopposed)
18 Palin Kra-Daadi Balo Raja BJP (Won)
19 Nyapin Kurung Kumey Tai Nikio BJP (Won)
20 Tali Kra-Daadi Jikke Tako BJP (Elected unopposed)
21 Koloriang Kurung Kumey Pani Taram BJP (Won)
22 Nacho Upper Subansiri Nakap Nalo BJP (Won)
23 Taliha Upper Subansiri Nyato Rigia BJP (Elected unopposed)
24 Daporijo Upper Subansiri Taniya Soki BJP (Won)
25 Raga Kamle Rotom Tebin BJP (Won)
26 Dumporijo Upper Subansiri Rode Bui BJP (Won)
27 Liromoba West Siang Pesi Jilen NPP (Won)
28 Likabali Lower Siang Kardo Nyigyor BJP (Won)
29 Basar Lepa Rada Nyabi Jini Dirchi BJP (Won)
30 Along West West Siang Topin Ete BJP (Won)
31 Along East West Siang Kento Jini BJP (Won)
32 Rumgong Siang district Talem Taboh BJP (Won)
33 Mechuka Shi Yomi Pasang Dorjee Sona BJP (Won)
34 Tuting-Yingkiong Upper Siang Alo Libang BJP (Won)
35 Pangin Siang district Ojing Tasing BJP (Won)
36 Nari-Koyu Lower Siang Tojir Kadu BJP (Won)
37 Pasighat West East Siang Ninong Ering BJP (Won)
38 Pasighat East East Siang Tapi Darang NPP (Won)
39 Mebo East Siang Oken Tayeng People's Party of Arunachal (Won)
40 Mariyang-Geku Upper Siang Oni Panyang NPP (Won)
41 Anini Dibang Valley Mopi Mihu BJP (Won)
42 Dambuk Lower Dibang Valley Puinnyo Apum BJP (Won)
43 Roing Lower Dibang Valley Mutchu Mithi  BJP (Elected unopposed)
44 Tezu Lohit Mohesh Chai BJP (Won)
45 Hayuliang Anjaw Dasanglu Pul BJP (Elected unopposed)
46 Chowkham Namsai Chowna Mein BJP (Elected unopposed)
47 Namsai Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom BJP (Won)
48 Lekang Namsai Likha Soni NCP (Won)
49 Bordumsa-Diyun Changlang Nikh Kamin NCP (Won)
50 Miao Changlang Kamlung Mosang BJP (Won)
51 Nampong Changlang Laisam Simai Independent (Won)
52 Changlang South Changlang Hamjong Tangha BJP (Won)
53 Changlang North Changlang Tesam Pongte BJP (Won)
54 Namsang Tirap Wangki Lowang BJP (Won)
55 Khonsa East Tirap Wanglam Sawin Independent (Won)
56 Khonsa West Tirap Chakat Aboh BJP (Won)
57 Borduria-Bogapani Tirap Wanglin Lowangdong BJP (Won)
58 Kanubari Longding Gabriel Denwang Wangsu BJP (Won)
59 Longding-Pumao Longding Thangwang Wangham NPP (Won)
60 Pongchau-Wakka Longding Hongchun Ngandam BJP (Won)

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement