BJP secures big win in Arunachal Pradesh, clinches 46 Of 60 seats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) PM Modi with Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to reclaim power in Arunachal Pradesh, having successfully won 46 out of 60 seats in the recently held 2024 Assembly Elections.

The BJP managed to retain its majority in the 2024 state assembly, surpassing its previous record of 41 seats in 2019, according to the results declared by the Election Commission of India on Sunday. The remaining 14 seats in the state were divided among the National People's Party (5 seats), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (3 seats), the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) (2 seats), and the Indian National Congress (1 seat), it added.

Further, with this triumphant win, the BJP will form the government in the state for the second consecutive term.

Grateful to Arunachal Pradesh for placing trust in BJP

Following the BJP's historic win, National President JP Nadda took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude to the people of the state for placing their trust in the BJP.

"Grateful to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for placing their trust in BJP and ensuring a historic win in the state. This remarkable victory is a reflection of their desire for a prosperous and developed Arunachal Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to fulfilling the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Arunachal.' The relentless dedication of our committed karyakartas, CM Pema Khandu, and BJP State President Biyuram Wahge has made this victory historic," he said.



Further, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also lauded BJP's historic victory in the state. He said, "This is a historic day for Arunachal Pradesh, especially for the BJP. The party set a new record in these Assembly elections...There is pro-incumbency in BJP. In 2019, we won 41 seats and in 2024 we won 46 seats..."

"On 4th June, Lok Sabha elections counting will be held. After that, all winning candidates will reach here in Itanagar. Senior leaders from Delhi can also come. After the formalities of the party, we will stake our claim to form the new government," he added.

Party-wise Results:

It is pertinent to note that out of the total 60 seats, the BJP singlehandedly swept 46, forming a majority in the state's legislative assembly. The remaining 14 seats were shared among the National People's Party (5 seats), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (3 seats), and the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the Indian National Congress, which claimed two and one seats respectively. Additionally, three independent candidates contesting from Khonsa (East), Nampong, and Thrizino-Buragaon assembly seats registered their individual victories.

Check complete list of constituency-wise winners in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024