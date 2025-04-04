New poster surfaces in Bihar criticising Nitish Kumar for his stand on Waqf Amendment Bill | WATCH The posters come against the backdrop of the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill (2025) in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, which was supported by Nitish Kumar-led JDU.

In a fresh poster attack on Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) criticised him over his stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill. The poster also compared him to a "chameleon", claiming that Kumar has changed his "colours" faster than the reptile, hinting at Kumar’s previous acts of switching political parties.

The poster also showed Kumar in a cap worn by Muslims while performing Namaz. It said that JDU duped the community in the guise of hosting "Iftaar". The RJD poster sloganed that the people of Bihar will teach them a lesson now.

Reportedly, the poster was put up by RJD leader Arif Jilani opposite to the residence of former CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi. In another social media post, RJD labelled the Bihar CM as “Cheatish Kumar”, photoshopping his image and depicting him as an RSS worker.

The posters come against the backdrop of the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill (2025) in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The bill was cleared by 128 votes in the Upper House and by 288 votes in the Lower House.

Earlier, JDU Minority Pradesh Secretary, Shah Nawaz Malik, resigned from the party and other posts due to the party's stand regarding the Waqf Bill.

“Millions of Indian Muslims like us had unwavering faith that you are the flag bearer of a purely secular ideology. But now, this belief has been shattered. Millions of dedicated Indian Muslims and activists like us are deeply shocked by JDU's stand regarding the Waqf Bill Amendment Act 2024,” his resignation letter read.

In likeness with NDA-led Centre’s other allies, the JDU too supported the contentious bill in the Parliament. One of the key aides of the Bihar CM said that there was “no confusion” within the party’s support for the Waqf Bill.