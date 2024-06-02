Sunday, June 02, 2024
     
  Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP wins 10 seats unopposed, counting underway
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP wins 10 seats unopposed, counting underway

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results LIVE updates: Arunachal Pradesh went to Assembly as well as Lok Sabha polls simultaneously on April 19. The results of the Assembly elections will be announced today while the Lok Sabha poll outcome will be declared on June 4. Follow LIVE updates here.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Itanagar Updated on: June 02, 2024 6:38 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results, Arunachal Pradesh results, Assembly Elections, BJP
Image Source : INDIA TV Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results LIVE updates: Counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections began at 6 am on June 2. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19. The counting of votes for 50 assembly seats out of a total of 60, is being held in 24 centres in the state while that for Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in 25 centres on June 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) already won 10 seats including Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha and Ziro-Hapoli in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly without any contest or unopposed. A total of 133 candidates contested in the Assembly seats. The BJP had bagged 41 seats in the previous assembly elections. The JD (U) had won 7 seats, NPP in 5, Congress in 4 while the PPA had secured 1 seat and Independent candidates got 2. In the Assembly of 60 seats, a party needs 31 seats to form the government. Follow LIVE updates on Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results here:

 

Live updates :Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP wins 10 seats out of 60 unopposed | Check list

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) already won 10 seats including Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha and Ziro-Hapoli in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly without any contest or unopposed.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP candidate Hage Appa wins Ziro-Hapoli constituency uncontested

    BJP candidate Hage Appa won the Ziro-Hapoli constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP candidate Nyato Dukam wins Taliha constituency uncontested

    BJP candidate Nyato Dukam won the Taliha constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP candidate Jikke Tako wins Tali constituency uncontested

    BJP candidate Jikke Tako won the Tali constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP candidate Ratu Techi wins Sagalee constituency uncontested

    BJP candidate Ratu Techi won the Sagalee constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP candidate Mutchu Mithi wins Roing constituency uncontested

    BJP candidate Mutchu Mithi won the Roing constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP candidate Techi Kaso wins Itanagar constituency uncontested

    BJP candidate Techi Kaso won the Itanagar constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP candidate Dasanglu Pul wins Hayuliang constituency uncontested

    BJP candidate Dasanglu Pul won the Hayuliang constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    BJP leader Dongru Siongju wins Bomdila constituency uncontested

    BJP leader Dongru Siongju won the Bomdila constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein wins Chowkham constituency uncontested

    Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Chowna Mein won the Chowkham constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu wins Mukto constituency uncontested

    Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Pema Khandu won the Mukto constituency in Arunachal Pradesh uncontested.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    We expect final results to be declared by 11.30 am: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer

    "The counting would be held at all district headquarters. The passes have been issued for all the authorised agents. We expect the final results to be declared by 11.30 am," he said.

  • Jun 02, 2024 6:13 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Counting of votes begins in Arunachal Pradesh

    The counting of votes on 50 Assembly seats began at 6 am today in Arunachal Pradesh.

