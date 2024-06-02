Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP wins 10 seats unopposed, counting underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results LIVE updates: Counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections began at 6 am on June 2. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19. The counting of votes for 50 assembly seats out of a total of 60, is being held in 24 centres in the state while that for Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in 25 centres on June 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) already won 10 seats including Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha and Ziro-Hapoli in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly without any contest or unopposed. A total of 133 candidates contested in the Assembly seats. The BJP had bagged 41 seats in the previous assembly elections. The JD (U) had won 7 seats, NPP in 5, Congress in 4 while the PPA had secured 1 seat and Independent candidates got 2. In the Assembly of 60 seats, a party needs 31 seats to form the government. Follow LIVE updates on Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results here: