Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts again, disaster agency warns of possible floods, cold lava flow I VIDEO

Indonesia: Volcano erupts at Mount Ibu

Jakarta: Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupted again on Sunday and spewed thick, grey ash 7,000 metres into the air. The volcano, which is located on an island in the eastern North Maluku province, erupted for more than six minutes, according to Muhammad Wafid, chief of Indonesia's Geology Agency. A column of ash could be seen rising high into the sky. It spewed out material including volcanic ash and sand.

At the time of the eruption, the wind was blowing to the west, and as a result the volcanic material was carried by the wind down to a site where people previously evacuated have been living, in a field at Gam Ici village, said National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari. A team from the agency is headed to the affected location.

Local authorities advised residents not to carry out outdoor activities and remain sheltered indoors as long as the rain of ash mixed with sand continues. Mount Ibu has been continually erupting since early May. Indonesia's authorities have raised the alert to the highest level following a series of eruptions since last week. Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, has 120 active volcanoes. It is prone to volcanic activity because it sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

Indonesia and its connection with volcanos

In recent weeks, North Sulawesi's Ruang volcano has also erupted, spewing incandescent lava. The eruption prompted authorities to evacuate more than 12,000 people on a nearby island. At the time, the volcanology also issued a warning about the potential for a tsunami.

Footage shared by Indonesia's disaster agency showed strikes of lightning flashing above Ruang's crater, as fiery red clouds of lava and rocks were projected into the air and rained down around the island.

