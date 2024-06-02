Aaron Jones, Andries Gous propel USA to memorable win on T20 World Cup debut against Canada

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aaron Jones was the star of the show for United States of America as the co-hosts got their maiden win in the T20 World Cup 2024

United States Cricket (USA) began their journey in the T20 World Cup with a stunning run-chase against Canada as they smashed 149 runs in the last 58 deliveries to finish off a 195-run chase in just 17.4 overs to achieve their maiden win at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, June 1 (local time). It was a come-from-behind victory for the co-hosts as they were sort of in a fix at 48/2 after eight overs with the required rate reaching in excess of 12 but what followed was an exhibition of fearless cricket from the pair of Aaron Jones and Andries Gous.

Jones joined Gous at the fall of skipper Monank Patel's wicket in the seventh over and with there being enough hint of ball doing just a bit, with a new batter at the crease, Canada would have fancied their chances, especially with the run rate increasing with every ball. However, that 9th over from Nikhil Dutta proved to be the turning point as the wayward over leaked 19 runs and the floodgates opened.

It was Jones, who took the initiative as the USA batters went after spin, step by step, one after the other. After Dutta, Jones took down Canada skipper Saad Bin Zafar smashing a couple of sixes off him before Gous, who had a struggle till that point let loose. Gous wasn't struggling but wasn't able to get those boundaries as freely as Jones did from the start of his innings.

Gous then hit a couple of sixes and as many fours in Jeremy Gordon's over in which USA collected 33 runs as the duo killed the game in a span of five overs. Both completed their fifties. Gous got out on 65 but USA were on course of a big win. Jones ultimately remained unbeaten on 94 off 40 and stayed till the end to take his side to a memorable win. This was the third-highest successful chase in T20 World Cup history owing to the 131-run partnership between Gous and Jones off just 58 balls.

Highest successful run-chase in T20 World Cup

230 - Eng vs SA (Wankhede, 2016)

206 - SA vs WI (Johannesburg, 2007)

195* - USA vs Can (Dallas, 2024)

Most sixes in an innings in T20 World Cup

11 - Chris Gayle (WI vs Eng), Wankhede 2016

10 - Chris Gayle (WI vs SA), Johannesburg 2007

10 - Aaron Jones (USA vs Can), Dallas 2024 *

8 - Rilee Rossouw (SA vs Ban), Sydney 2022

Earlier, it was the duo of Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton that helped Canada get to a huge score of 194 but it wasn't enough amid the small boundaries at the venue in Dallas. USA next take on Pakistan on June 6 in Dallas while Canada play Ireland on June 7.