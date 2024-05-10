BJP MP Navneet Rana booked over her 'voting for Congress means voting for Pakistan' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha MP and BJP candidate from Amravati Navneet Rana.

A case has been registered against against Lok Sabha MP and BJP candidate from Amravati, Navneet Rana for her remarks against Rahul Gandhi at Shadnagar Police station in Telangana. According to the police, the case has been registered over her 'voting for Congress means voting for Pakistan' remark. Her statement came during a recent election campaign of BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Lata.

“We got a complaint from the FST flying squad, EC for Violation of Rules. The complaint was given yesterday. Krishna Mohan, FST of EC who is on election duty has made a complaint on the comment ‘If voted for Rahul Gandhi, the vote goes to Pakistan," the police added. They further stated that the case has been filed under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Rana's remarks on Owaisi brothers

Earlier on Thursday, Rana launched a scathing attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin. She said, "If the police were removed from duty for "15 seconds, the brothers would not know from where they came and where they went". The comments drew sharp criticism from Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. Revanth Reddy, who referred to her comments without mentioning her name, said the election officials should book a criminal case and arrest the "Parliament member who made provocative comments".

Rana's blistering attack came in response to a 2013 controversial speech by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in which he said it would take them only "15 minutes" to balance the "Hindu-Muslim ratio" in the country if the police were removed. Rana was campaigning in support of BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha and others in Telangana.

BJP fields Navneet Rana from Amravati

It should be mentioned here that the BJP has fielded independent Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana as its candidate from the Amravati parliamentary seat in Maharashtra. Rana had defeated Shiv Sena candidate and former Union minister Anandrao Adsul from Amravati in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. She had joined the Bharatiya Janta Party on March 28, 2024.

