Karni Sena president Suraj Pal Amu resigns from BJP

Haryana BJP spokesperson and Karni Sena president Suraj Pal Amu resigned from the party alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave a Lok Sabha candidate ticket to a person who insulted the Kshatriya community.

He was apparently referring to Union Minister Parshottam Rupala who has been fielded by the BJP from Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. In his resignation letter to BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday (May 9), Amu also alleged that the party has sidelined Rajput leaders.

"The representation of the Kshatriya community in the leadership position in the BJP is also being reduced continuously in the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2014. Even the prominent leaders of the community are being side-lined from the party. The party has given ticket to a person who made shameful remarks on the character of deceased Kshatriya mothers and sisters. This decision is being felt as an act of insulting the Kshatriya community of the entire nation. I am deeply hurt by giving patronage to a candidate with unethical behaviour," he said in his resignation letter.

Amu had resigned from the BJP's primary membership in 2018 as well, but his resignation was rejected.

Political career of Suraj Pal Amu

From 1990-91, he was the divisional president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Sohna. From 1993-96, he served as the district general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha. He has been working as a state spokesperson of the BJP since 2018.

Amu was at the forefront of the protest in 2018 against Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie 'Padmaavat', which allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community.

