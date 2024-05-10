'India should respect Pakistan, they have nuclear bombs': Mani Shankar Aiyar causes more embarrassment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

After Sam Piroda, it was Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar who caused more embarrassment for the party. Sam Pitroda, who held the post of chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress but later resigned, stoked a major controversy with his remarks during a podcast where he cited ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Africans, Arabs and Whites to describe the physical appearance of Indians from different parts of the country.

Mani Shankar Aiyar has once again expressed his love for Pakistan and in a recent interview he had advocated that India should talk to Pakistan and respect them because they have atom bomb. Mani Shankar Aiyar said, "Pakistan is also a sovereign country and it is also respected. While maintaining that respect, talk as harshly as you want, but at least talk. But if you are roaming around with a gun in your hand, it will not provide any solution... it will just increase the tension. What will happen to the country if a mad person comes there? They have atom bombs."

Mani Shankar Aiyar said, "Yes we also have nuclear bomb. But some madman exploded a bomb in Lahore station. Its radioactive rays will reach Amritsar in 8 seconds. By placing such bombs you prevent them from using them. If you talk to Pakistan and start respecting it... our neighbour will not think about the bomb. But if you reject them then if some madman comes there he will take out a bomb."

Sam Pitroda, who was an advisor to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and has been closely associated with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stoked a major controversy with his remarks during a podcast where he cited ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Africans, Arabs and Whites to describe the physical appearance of Indians from different parts of the country.