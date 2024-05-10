Friday, May 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. 'India should respect Pakistan, they have nuclear bombs': Mani Shankar Aiyar causes more embarrassment

'India should respect Pakistan, they have nuclear bombs': Mani Shankar Aiyar causes more embarrassment

Of late, the Congress has been facing major embarrassments because of its party leaders. Firstly, Sam Pitroda justified the Inheritance Tax and then he cited ethnic and racial identities. Now, Aiyar has also caused more embarrassment by advocating to open diplomatic channels with Pakistan.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2024 10:13 IST
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

After Sam Piroda, it was Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar who caused more embarrassment for the party. Sam Pitroda, who held the post of chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress but later resigned, stoked a major controversy with his remarks during a podcast where he cited ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Africans, Arabs and Whites to describe the physical appearance of Indians from different parts of the country. 

Mani Shankar Aiyar has once again expressed his love for Pakistan and in a recent interview he had advocated that India should talk to Pakistan and respect them because they have atom bomb. Mani Shankar Aiyar said, "Pakistan is also a sovereign country and it is also respected. While maintaining that respect, talk as harshly as you want, but at least talk. But if you are roaming around with a gun in your hand, it will not provide any solution... it will just increase the tension. What will happen to the country if a mad person comes there? They have atom bombs."

Mani Shankar Aiyar said, "Yes we also have nuclear bomb. But some madman exploded a bomb in Lahore station. Its radioactive rays will reach Amritsar in 8 seconds. By placing such bombs you prevent them from using them. If you talk to Pakistan and start respecting it... our neighbour will not think about the bomb. But if you reject them then if some madman comes there he will take out a bomb."

Sam Pitroda, who was an advisor to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and has been closely associated with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stoked a major controversy with his remarks during a podcast where he cited ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Africans, Arabs and Whites to describe the physical appearance of Indians from different parts of the country.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement