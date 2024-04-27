After 'Dance of Envy', Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor recreate 'Chak Dhoom Dhoom' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEOS Karisma Kapoor will appear as a guest on Dance Deewane 4 this weekend.

Madhuri Dixit and Karima Kapoor, Bollywood's veteran divas, recreating dance moves from their popular song 'Chak Dhoom Dhoom' from the film Dil To Pagal Hai on Instagram for their fans. In the video jointly shared by the duo features themselves grooving to the song on the sets of Dance Deewane 4. Along with the video, they wrote, ''Such a special weekend with my absolute favourite MD ji and the super suave Sunil Anna. Let’s Chak Dhoom Dhoom! Here’s to making more memorable moments together.''

Karisma will be a guest on the upcoming episode of the reality show Dance Deewane. She will be joining Suniel Shetty, with whom she worked in Rakshak and her Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri.

Madhuri, who is currently one of the judges on the popular dance reality TV show Dance Deewane 4, will be joined by Karisma Kapoor, adding an extra layer of nostalgia to the already highly anticipated performance. Dil To Pagal Hai, directed by the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, remains etched in the memories of cinephiles for its modern take on love and friendship, beautifully woven into the world of dance.

The film's 'Chak Dhoom Dhoom' song features Madhuri and Karisma in a playful dance-off, which remains one of the most loved sequences in the 1997 release.

As fans eagerly await this special episode of Dance Deewane 4 on the weekend, there's a palpable sense of excitement in the air, as viewers prepare to be transported back to an era of cinematic magic and musical extravagance. The upcoming episode will air on ColorsTV on Saturday at 9:30 pm.

