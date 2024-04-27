TMKOC fame Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Sodhi spotted on CCTV with backpack, confirms police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Gurucharan Singh

Actor Gurucharan Singh, popularly known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi's character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since April 22. He was last spotted at Delhi airport and was bound for Mumbai but never reached his intended destination. In the latest development, DCP South-West Delhi Rohit Meena has issued the first official statement to the media regarding the case. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, ''Gurucharan Singh's family lodged a complaint with us that he left for Mumbai on 22 April at 8:30 pm. He has been missing since then. We have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. We are looking for footage and technical investigation and we have even found many vital clues.''

Informing about following his movement through CCTV, he added, ''We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. The initial probe involves following his movement according to CCTVs and analysing corroborative technical evidence. He is seen going with a backpack.''

Gurucharan stint in TMKOC

He is among the OG star cast of the show. He played the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi since the inception of the show in 2008. His departure from the show left a void, reportedly due to his father's health issues and payment delays. Despite leaving the show in 2013, he returned the following year due to popular demand.

However, he exited again in 2020, with actor Balwinder Singh Suri taking over his role. Throughout his time on the show, Gurucharan's portrayal of the fun-loving and affectionate Sodhi left an indelible mark, making him a founding and cherished member of the cast.

