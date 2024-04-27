Yodha OTT release: When and where to watch the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

After a dull theatrical run, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha is finally out on the digital platform. Directed by duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in lead roles. The action drama flick is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, however, there is a catch. One can only watch the film at the comfort of their home after paying a rental fee, which is Rs 349. After paying the rental fee, Prime Video subscribers will get a 30-day window to commence watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions, Yodha was released in cinemas on March 15 and as per the rules of the Multiplex Association of India, there must be an eight-week gap between the film's theatrical and OTT release dates.

Movie Review

India TV's Aseem Sharma in his review for the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer wrote, ''Overall, Yodha is a good watch and you will love Sidharth Malhotra again as a man in uniform. He could have been better in terms of a lover boy in the film, but since Yodha is more about action, that tangent can surely be ignored. It is also filled with numerous twists, which keeps you on the edge of your seats.'' Out of 5, India TV gave Yodha 3.5 stars.

About Yodha

Adaalat fame actor Ronit Roy will be seen playing Sid's father in this film. The film is based on the storyline of a special task force officer Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra)'s journey, who would do anything to save India from terrorists, however, finds it difficult to do so due to political ecosystem.

The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Yodha will also mark another collaborative effort between Amazon Prime Video, Mentor Disciple Entertainment, and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

