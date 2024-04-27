Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar react to Nora Fatehi's remarks on feminism

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Broken News 2 will premiere on ZEE5 on May 3.

Nora Fatehi recently made headlines after her comments on 'feminism' went viral on social media. Several people and celebrities reacted to her remarks and the latest ones on the list are Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar. In a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, The Broken News Season 2 co-actors talked about their take on 'feminism'. Firstly, Shriya said, ''People haven't googled the definition of feminism. Feminism is equal rights, it's not one-upmanship and I think unknowingly a lot of people are feminists already but they somehow don't call themselves that because they think feminism is ‘male-bashing'.''

Sharing thoughts on 'feminism', Sonali said, ''The definition has taken on this connotation of ‘male-bashing’ which a lot of us are not comfortable with. I am not comfortable with ‘male-bashing.’ We are looking for equal rights and you want equal rights not up and down. Again that is an imbalance. What you want is a balance and either way when the scale moves and there's no balance, then there is a problem.''

How it all started?

This all started after Nora Fatehi spoke about 'feminism' on a popular podcast show, The Ranveer Show. ''Feminism. I don't believe in this s---. In fact, I think, feminism f----- up our society completely… A lot of men now have also been brainwashed by feminism era...if a man can work on being more of a provider, and protector, the women can then focus on being more of the nurturer,'' she said.

Deets about The Broken News Season 2

Trailer of the second season of The Broken News starring Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar was unveiled recently. The two-minute, 27-second trailer begins with Shriya, who plays Radha Bhargava, saying, "Dipankar Sanyal brazenly called me a terrorist on national television. I was sent to jail. It's my turn now. This story will destroy Dipankar Sanyal."

Apart from Sonali, Jaideep and Shriya, the upcoming series also stars Faisal Rashid, Indraneil Sengupta, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Taaruk Raina, Akshay Oberoi, Suchitra Pillai, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles. The Broken News 2 will premiere on ZEE5 on May 3.

